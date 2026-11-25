Why has Lakshmi Venu taken father Venu Srinivasan to court? Understand the TVS family inheritance dispute, Rs 2,000 crore deal and daughters' property rights.

A family business empire built over more than a century is now at the centre of a legal battle over inheritance, ownership and a daughter's right to an equal share of family wealth. Dr Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS Group patriarch Venu Srinivasan, has approached the Madras High Court seeking partition of joint family assets, reigniting questions about how one of India's prominent business families plans to divide its legacy.

The dispute is not merely about money or asset division. It has brought into focus a larger question concerning daughters' inheritance rights, the distinction between ancestral and self-acquired property, and the legal validity of family settlements. While Lakshmi maintains that she is entitled to an equal share in the joint family assets, her father's legal representative has argued that an earlier family settlement had already addressed the division of ancestral property.

Who is Lakshmi Venu and why is she taking her father to Court?

Dr Lakshmi Venu is the daughter of Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company and a prominent member of the TVS business family. Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, is also a leading businesswoman associated with the group's tractor business.

Lakshmi has approached the Madras High Court seeking partition of joint family assets belonging to the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family. She has also sought access to documents and financial information relating to the family's wealth, claiming that repeated requests for these details were not addressed.

Before approaching the court, Lakshmi had attempted to resolve the matter through discussions with her father. On November 16, she sent him a partition notice seeking a fair and lawful division of the family assets.

However, according to her side, the response did not recognise her claims or indicate any progress towards an amicable settlement, prompting her to initiate legal proceedings.

Lakshmi's position is that the legacy created by her great-grandfather and grandfather belongs to her as much as it does to her brothers. She has also clarified that her legal action concerns ownership and partition of joint family assets and is not directed at the operations of any company.

What is the TVS Family dispute about?

At the heart of the dispute is the question of how the assets of the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family should be divided. The TVS business legacy dates back to 1911, when Lakshmi's great-grandfather established the business. It was subsequently expanded and carried forward by successive generations, including her grandfather and father.

Lakshmi's legal position is that she has a rightful claim to the joint family property and that the assets built over generations cannot be divided in a manner that overlooks her rights as a daughter.

Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, has publicly supported her claim, maintaining that Lakshmi has a legitimate share in the family assets equal to that of her brother, Sudarshan Venu.

In a statement, Mallika said: "As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect." She also expressed disappointment that the response to Lakshmi's partition notice had not recognised her daughter's legal rights, leaving her with no option but to approach the court.

What does Lakshmi Venu's legal team say about her inheritance rights?

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who represents Lakshmi and Mallika, has questioned the reported allocation of 95% of the family business to Lakshmi's brother, Sudarshan Venu. Sibal has argued that the TVS business was built over several generations and that Lakshmi should have an equal claim to the joint family property. His arguments also draw on changes to Hindu succession law that recognised daughters as coparceners in joint Hindu family property.

The Tamil Nadu amendment to the Hindu Succession Act in 1989 and the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005, are particularly relevant to this argument. The 2005 amendment gave daughters the same rights and liabilities as sons in coparcenary property, subject to the applicable legal provisions.

Sibal's position is that Venu Srinivasan should recognise Lakshmi's legal entitlement and ensure an equitable division of the family assets.

What is Venu Srinivasan's side saying?

Venu Srinivasan's legal representative, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, has presented a different account of the family's asset division. Singhvi has argued that not all the assets being discussed constitute ancestral property. He has maintained that individuals have the right to distribute their self-acquired assets according to their wishes.

A key part of his argument is a written family settlement signed by all four immediate family members in 2017. According to Singhvi, the agreement covered the division of ancestral assets and the dissolution of the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). He has argued that the settlement was final and cannot simply be reopened because the value of certain businesses has increased or a family member is dissatisfied with the arrangement.

Singhvi also explained the broad understanding behind the proposed division of business interests. According to his account, the tractor business, associated with Mallika Srinivasan's entrepreneurial efforts, was intended to eventually pass to the daughter or her family, while the automobile business was to be handed over to Sudarshan.

He also referred to the VS Trust, saying that Lakshmi's son had been named its beneficiary.

What is the Rs 2,000 crore share acquisition dispute?

Another important aspect of the disagreement concerns Venu Srinivasan's reported acquisition of shares in the automobile business. Singhvi said Venu wanted to consolidate control over the automobile business and therefore needed to purchase shares held by his brothers. The transaction involved an amount of just under Rs 2,000 crore.

According to Singhvi, Venu had expected Mallika and Lakshmi to contribute towards the acquisition. However, they declined to do so. He added that the family agreement did not make either Mallika or Lakshmi legally obligated to fund the transaction.

Venu eventually raised the money through borrowings and paid for the shares himself, Singhvi said. According to his account, the resulting debt remained with the Venu-Sudarshan side of the family. This aspect of the dispute adds another dimension to the disagreement over the family's assets, financial arrangements and the terms of the earlier settlement.

For now, both sides have maintained their respective positions. Lakshmi is seeking recognition of her claimed share in the joint family assets, while Venu Srinivasan's side is relying on the earlier family settlement and the distinction between ancestral and self-acquired property. The case will now turn on the legal character of the assets, the terms and validity of the 2017 settlement, and the rights available to the parties under Hindu succession law.