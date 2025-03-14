Anupam Mittal shares the inspiring growth story of Sharma Ji Ka Aata, a brand he invested in, which expanded from a small chakki in Pune to a Rs 1 crore/month business.

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com and a judge on Shark Tank India season 4, recently shared an inspiring update about a brand he invested in 18 months ago, called Sharma Ji Ka Aata. What started as a small chakki in Pune, generating just Rs 1 lakh in monthly revenue, has now transformed into a large 20,000-square-foot factory, nearing Rs 1 crore in monthly revenue.

Mittal took to LinkedIn to reflect on the brand's incredible journey, emphasizing that this success story is not about rapid funding or quick scaling. Instead, it's a story of resilience. He explained that when he first invested in Sharma Ji Ka Aata on Shark Tank India, the company was a tiny operation in Pune, producing flour at a rate of Rs 1 lakh per month. But now, it has grown significantly, and the brand is on track to become a major player in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) market.

The story behind Sharma Ji Ka Aata is deeply personal and rooted in founder Sangeeta Sharma's experiences. In 2016, Sangeeta realized that store-bought flour often contained harmful chemicals and additives. At the time, she was facing personal challenges, including her son’s severe intestinal injury and her husband's cardiac arrest. These events motivated her to take action, not to start a business, but to solve a personal problem. During a routine grocery shopping trip, Sangeeta was shocked to discover the unhealthy additives in store-bought flour. With no trustworthy flour mill available, she decided to buy a chakki and grind her own atta for her family.

What started as a simple solution for her family soon gained popularity. Word spread about the purity of her atta, and Sharma Ji Ka Aata gradually turned into a thriving business. Today, Sangeeta’s sons, Pranav and Tanishq, manage the brand's growth and operations, while she continues to focus on perfecting the product. Together, they are building a brand that aims to bring pure, additive-free flour to households across India.

Mittal shared some key lessons he learned from this experience:

The best entrepreneurs often start with solving a personal problem.

Passion and a strong product matter more than endless planning.

Successful brands resonate with authenticity and sincerity.

For Mittal, this investment has become more than just a business opportunity. He feels a strong personal connection with the Sharmas, who affectionately refer to him as "Sharmaji ka beta" (Sharmaji’s son). He concluded that the brand’s journey is not just about business success but also about the values of perseverance, passion, and authenticity.