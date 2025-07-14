Turn your TV into computer with Mukesh Ambani's another masterstroke, Reliance Jio launches...

It enables users—especially in households without traditional PCs—to perform everyday tasks such as browsing, editing documents and attending online classes directly on their TV screens.

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has introduced JioPC. This cloud-based virtual desktop service transforms any television connected to a Jio Set Top Box into a functional personal computer. The service runs entirely on the cloud and is accessed via Jio’s Set Top Box, which is available with JioFiber plans or as a standalone purchase. While external devices such as printers and cameras aren’t supported yet, JioPC is currently available on a free trial basis.

What is JioPC?

JioPC is designed to offer affordable computing by leveraging Jio’s broadband infrastructure. It enables users—especially in households without traditional PCs—to perform everyday tasks such as browsing, editing documents and attending online classes directly on their TV screens.

How It Works

Users need to simply connect a keyboard and mouse to the box to interact with the virtual desktop. LibreOffice comes pre-installed, while Microsoft Office tools can be accessed through a browser. An active internet connection is required at all times for functionality.

JioPC Setup Steps

Launch the JioPC app from the TV’s app menu.

Connect a USB or Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to the Set Top Box.

Complete the account setup by confirming your details.

Click “Launch Now” to begin using the desktop interface for work, study, or entertainment.