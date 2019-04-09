Turmeric prices decline 1.21 per cent to Rs 6,696 per quintal

Turmeric prices declined 1.21 per cent to Rs 6,696 per quintal in futures market Tuesday on account of easing demand from retailers and industrial buyers at the spot market.

Further, ample stocks position following higher supplies from the producing belts fuelled the downtrend.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in May declined by Rs 82, or 1.21 per cent, to Rs 6,696 per quintal with an open interest of 16,830 lots.

Similarly, the spice for delivery in June lost Rs 108, or 1.57 per cent, to Rs 6,776 per quintal in a business turnover of 3,995 lots.

Market analysts said offloading of positions by traders because of fall in demand at the domestic spot market against adequate stock position on increased supplies kept pressure on turmeric prices in futures trade.