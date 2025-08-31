Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Trump tariff blow: How India plans to tackle liquidity crisis, cushion hit on exporters

The US imposed 50 percent tariff on India is  expected to affect around USD49 billion worth of Indian exports. Sectors like textiles, leather, gems, and jewellery are among the worst-hit sectors, however, the Indian government is reportedly working on a comprehensive strategy to mitigate this impact. The Modi-led government is preparing to take steps to help exporters deal with the liquidity crisis triggered by the 50 percent tariff on Indian goods. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 08:54 AM IST

Trump tariff blow: How India plans to tackle liquidity crisis, cushion hit on exporters
The US imposed 50 percent tariff on India is  expected to affect around USD49 billion worth of Indian exports. Sectors like textiles, leather, gems, and jewellery are among the worst-hit sectors, however, the Indian government is reportedly working on a comprehensive strategy to mitigate this impact. The Modi-led government is preparing to take steps to help exporters deal with the liquidity crisis triggered by the 50 percent tariff on Indian goods. 

What are govt plans to mitigate US tariff impact?

The Indian exporters are facing delayed payments, cancelled orders and working capital stress, leading to a liquidity crisis. To counter it, the government is preparing for Covid-style liquidity relief measures. In addition, it has sought medium and long-term strategies for market diversification and global supply chain integration as per two officials according to a Hindustan Times report. 

A government official reportedly said that the administration is considering key steps to provide relief to manage cash flow challenges. It is planning to take steps to prevent exporters from going bankrupt and maintain business operations until they can tap into new markets. Another official said that the government will soon announce export support packages to address the liquidity crisis. 

Also read: Amid Trump's tariffs, Union Minister Hardeep Puri makes BIG remark: 'Just matter of months before...'

According to reports, the government is considering new schemes inspired from its pandemic response(2020-2021 period) to address the magnitude of the crisis. It is contemplating a phased approach with short, medium and long term strategies to aid immediate liquidity relief, and steps to keep intact employment in vulnerable sectors and building supply chain through structural reforms.

How govt plans to create new market access to exporters?

Besides liquidity support, the government has been planning to utilise existing trade agreements to create new market access opportunities for exporters. They are considering providing market access initiatives, branding support, export compliance assistance, and capacity building for exporters to ease tariff impact. 

Also read: Days after Trump slaps 50 percent tariff on India, NTY report makes SHOCKING claim, says, 'Weeks after June phone call...'

Most recently, the government also announced GST reforms, with an aim to rationalise GST rates to reduce tax burdens and boost domestic consumption. According to an EY report, the impact of Trump’s 50% tariff could be limited to 0.1% of GDP.

While government officials are contemplating on a strategy to mitigate the effects, final details of the government response and key schemes will be announced after consultations with industry bodies and export promotion councils.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
