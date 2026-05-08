Trump’s 10% tariff blocked by US Court: Experts urge caution in FTA talks, may boost these sectors

With the US court striking down Trump’s 10% tariffs under Section 122, the ruling creates uncertainty for India’s FTA talks, explains experts. Read here.

US President Donald Trump’s tariff strategy has suffered yet another major setback after the US trade court struck down the 10% global tariffs imposed under Section 122. The rulings come less than 50 days after they were introduced, further pushing the US tariff system back toward normal WTO-based MFN rates. How ruling impact Indian exporters?

US Court Strikes Down Trump’s 10% Tariffs: What It Means for Indian Exporters

Ajay Srivastava, Founder, Global Trade Research Initiative, suggests India must reassess FTA talks with Washington. He warns that US tariff policy remains too uncertain for India to make long-term commitments, with Trump-era tariffs repeatedly overturned in court. "India should wait until the United States develops a more stable and legally reliable trade system before concluding the Bilateral Trade Agreement," Mr Srivastava says.

At present, the U.S. is also not prepared to reduce its standard Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) tariffs, while expecting India to lower or eliminate it MFN duties across most sectors. Under such conditions, any trade deal risks becoming one-sided, with India offering permanent market access concessions without receiving any meaningful tariff benefits in return, adds Mr Srivastava.

Rahul Shekhar, Partner- Indirect Tax, Nangia Global, believes the ruling reinforces the importance of stable and predictable trade policies, as continued uncertainty surrounding tariff measures often impacts long-term supply contracts, sourcing strategies, and investment decisions.

US Tariff Ruling Could Boost India’s Textiles, Electronics Exports

With the ruling currently applying only to the plaintiffs, Mr Shekhar says it’s unclear if others will benefit; however, if extended to all exporters, Indian exporters "would gain pricing competitiveness in the US, especially in cost-sensitive sectors like textiles, engineering goods, electronics, chemicals, leather, and gems & jewellery."

"A reduction or suspension of additional import tariffs could support demand from U.S. buyers and help Indian exporters maintain market share," Mr Shekhar adds.

Will the US Shift to Targeted Tariffs After Court Setbacks

Mr Ajay Srivastava explains that the Courts have struck down both Trump’s reciprocal tariffs under IEEPA and the 10% Section 122 tariffs for being legally weak. "The US administration has effectively been playing a cat-and-mouse game — using one legal provision to impose broad tariffs, and when courts block it, shifting to another questionable legal tool. Such an uncertain tariff regime in the world’s largest market creates uncertainty for businesses, disrupts global supply chains, and raises costs for manufacturers and consumers," says Mr Srivastava.

"With courts striking down both the reciprocal tariffs and the Section 122 tariffs, the Trump administration is now expected to rely more on targeted trade measures such as Section 301 investigations and Section 232 national-security tariffs. These tools could be used against partner countries for sectors like steel, semiconductors, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals," he adds.

For the context, Section 122 allows the president to impose import tariffs of up to 15% for a maximum of 150 days without congressional approval to deal with serious balance-of-payments difficulties. The tariffs had been imposed on February 20, 2026, a few hours after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down reciprocal tariffs.

According to the Court, the Trump administration had gone beyond the powers given by Congress under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. Calling the tariffs “invalid” and “unauthorised by law,” the court said the law was meant for balance-of-payments emergencies, not for broad tariffs aimed at cutting trade deficits. The court's directive requires the administration to immediately halt the collection of these duties from the plaintiffs involved in the case and to issue refunds for previous payments. While the ruling currently only shields the specific companies that brought the lawsuit, it represents a profound blow to the administration's ability to unilaterally reshape trade through executive action.