The project’s ultra-premium penthouses, worth a total of Rs 125 crore, were also fully allotted on Day 1.

Gurugram news: Trump Residences in Gurugram were sold out on their launch day, recording Rs 3,250 crore in allotments. It is the second Trump Towers project in the city and is currently under construction. The 298 ultra-luxury units were priced between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore. The project's 298 homes were sold within a month of its launch, as per an ANI report. The company said that the project’s ultra-premium penthouses, worth Rs 125 crore, were also fully allotted on Day 1. The project is located in Sector 69, Gurugram. It spans two 51-storey towers and has been launched by Smartworld Developers and Tribeca, in collaboration with The Trump Organisation.

According to the company, Gurugram is the only city in the world that will have the second Trump-branded residences. The project is estimated to be finished within five years of its launch. The investment in the project is around Rs 1,200 crore, according to people in the know, the report stated.

“This project marks the second Trump-branded residential development in North India. The first Trump Towers in Delhi NCR, which launched in 2018 in Gurugram, is also fully sold out and set for delivery later this month,” the companies stated.

The ultra-luxury residences will have private elevators, double-height living spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a rooftop with stunning Aravali views. They also feature world-class amenities, including an indoor swimming pool, wellness centre, resident lounge, private dining spaces, and children’s play zones.

"Selling Rs 3,250 crore on Day 1 places this ‘Trump Residences Gurugram’ among the biggest luxury deals the country has ever seen. This launch proves the unmatched magnetic pull of the Trump brand and how deeply it resonates with India’s most discerning buyers. We are proud to have raised the bar once again, delivering iconic, globally benchmarked luxury alongside Smartworld and The Trump Organisation,” Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, said.