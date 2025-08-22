Trouble for Deepinder Goyal as Zomato employee accuses company of 'unethical behavior', says, 'Without any consent...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LSG star Matthew Breetzke creates history, breaks Navjot Singh Sidhu's 38-year-old ODI record with fifty against Australia

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato has come under fire after an employee alleged in a viral post that the company is engaging in "unethical firing" of staff, claiming that employees are being terminated without due process.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 08:42 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal (Image/X)
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato has come under fire after an employee alleged in a viral post that the company is engaging in "unethical firing" of staff, claiming that employees are being terminated without due process. Shashank Shukla, who reportedly joined Zomato in February this year, shared the allegations in a LinkedIn post. “This is to bring into your notice that Zomato is ongoing with unethical behaviour against employees of the organisation. I am a part of the organisation and would like to confirm that unethical removals of employees are going on here without even consent of employees,” he wrote.

Shukla further alleged that the firm is firing staff without taking into consideration their personal circumstances. “No matter what the situation is within your family, no one will understand and they will take action against you. They will fire you out and there is no action taken against upper management regarding their unethical behaviour,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also pointed out that he had raised his concerns via e-mail before making them public on social media platform. 

 

Here's how netizens reacted 

"Go dude, hunt for more jobs ! These posts aren't going to help you out! Best of Luck !!” a user commented. Another user posted, "Sorry to hear about your situation Shashank Shukla — it’s truly unfortunate when personal challenges collide with professional realities. But this is also a wake-up call for all of us: the corporate world, more often than not, operates with its own priorities. Bosses /companies rarely pause to consider what’s happening in our homes or what boils in our kitchens. It just needs to deliver food to its customers. It may feel unfair, but it’s the reality we need to acknowledge.”

"Company will work on their ethics which becomes unethical because that ethics is office politics on that basis employee are crushed .whether employee die or make survival by their own. They don't worry more. Fact is that work until the time says you too goodbye to shit people,” a third joined. 

