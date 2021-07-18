Transferred money to wrong bank account? Here's what you should do to get it back

Many times money is transferred from a bank account to the wrong account or from one account to another bank account. But now, UPI, net banking, mobile wallet have reduced the difficulties related to banking transactions to a great extent. In this way, you do not need to go to the bank to transfer money to someone's account as this can be done in a fraction of seconds through smartphones or laptops.

Get the amount back

Many new technologies have been adopted to make banking facilities easier. But with this comes some difficulties. For example, what would you do if you accidentally transfer money to someone else's account? How will you get that money back? You must have made this mistake at some point in time. If you accidentally transferred your money to another account, you can get it back.

Call your bank

As soon as you come to know that you have transferred money to someone else's account by mistake, inform your bank immediately. Call customer care and tell them the whole story. If the bank asks you for all the information on the e-mail, then give complete information of the transaction done. Make sure to mention the date and time of the transaction, your account number and the account to which the money was transferred by mistake.

If transferred to your own bank's branch

If the bank account to which you have transferred the money does not exist, then the money will automatically be refunded. But if not so, then you have to approach your bank to tell the manager about the wrong transaction. Here, the bank will check the details of the beneficiary and if the person holds an account with the same branch, the bank can request him to return the money.

If transferred to another bank account

If the money has been transferred to another bank account by mistake, then it may take more time to get the money back. Sometimes banks can take up to 2 months to settle such cases.

You can find out from your bank that in which branch of which city the money has been transferred to. You can also try to get your money back by talking to that branch. On the basis of your information, the bank will inform the bank of the person in whose account money has been transferred by mistake. The bank will ask that person for permission to return the wrongly transferred money.

What if the beneficiary refuses to credit the amount back to your account

If the person in whose account money has been transferred by mistake, refuses to return, then a case can also be filed against him in court.

However, in the event of a non-refund of money, this right is in the context of violation of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules. According to RBI rules, it's the responsibility of the remitter to provide the correct beneficiary account number and other details while doing payment.

RBI instructions for banks

Nowadays, when you transfer money from bank account to someone else's account, you get a message. RBI has also instructed banks to take necessary steps in case the money gets deposited in someone else's account by mistake. The bank is responsible for returning your money from the wrong account to the correct account.