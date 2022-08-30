Train booking cancellation to cost more, here’s how much you will have to pay

Over the holiday or festive season, there is a significant increase in demand for railway tickets. To ensure a seat, people typically buy tickets well in advance. But a lot of people find themselves forced to cancel their tickets due to an unexpected emergency or a change in plans. If you are one of them then let me tell you that the Indian railway has changed the rule for ticket cancellation charges.

The cancellation of confirmed rail tickets will now cost more, according to a circular from the Finance Ministry published on August 3 since it would attract Goods and Services Tax (GST). Booking tickets is considered to be a "contract" under which the service provider (IRCTC/Indian Railways) agrees to offer services to the consumer, said the Finance Minister.

"When the contract is breached by the passenger, the service provider is compensated with a small amount, collected as a cancellation charge. Since the cancellation charge is a payment, and not breach of contract, it will attract GST," the notification read.

According to the notification, a first class or AC coach ticket cancellation fee will be subject to 5% GST, which is the rate assessed on the ticket. The same reasoning would apply if you had to cancel your hotel or flight reservations, in which case the cancellation fees would be subject to the same GST rate as the primary service.

For example, first-class or air-conditioned coach tickets are subject to 5% GST; hence, cancellation costs are also subject to GST at the same percentage. Indian Railways charges 240 for cancelling an AC first class or AC executive class ticket 48 hours before to the train's departure.