Trading suspended for 45 minutes as Sensex tanks 10%

The Indian markets continued the downfall on Monday amid coronavirus fears that has resulted in a carnage at the Dalal Street.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked as much as 10% following which trading was suspended for 45 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Sensex went down 2,624.69 points to open at 27,291.27 while Nifty fell 757.05 points or 8.66% at 7,988.40 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the indices opened in red and traded weakly in the pre-opening session. The Indian rupee also opened at a record low level of 75.69 after closing at 75.19 on Friday.

At 10:00 AM, Sensex was trading at 26,924.11, down by 10% or 2,991.85 points while the broader Nifty50 was trading at 7903 points, down by 842.45 points or 9.63%.

As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet all industry bodies on Monday to review the state of economy due to the coronavirus outbreak. Modi is scheduled to preside the meet via video conferencing at 4 PM.