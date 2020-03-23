Trading resumes after 45-minute suspension; Sensex, Nifty tank over 10%

The Indian markets resumed after a 45-minute suspension period and continued the downfall on Monday amid coronavirus fears that have resulted in mayhem at the Dalal Street.

Both S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 tanked as much as 10% following which trading was suspended for 45 minutes.

At 11:22 AM, Sensex was trading at 26,753.13, down 3,162.83 points or 10.57%, while the Nifty 50 was down 905.75 points or 10.36% at 7,839.70.

Earlier in the day, Sensex went down 2,624.69 points to open at 27,291.27 while Nifty fell 757.05 points or 8.66% at 7,988.40 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the indices opened in red and traded weakly in the pre-opening session. The Indian rupee also opened at a record low level of 75.69 after closing at 75.19 on Friday.

As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet all industry bodies on Monday to review the state of the economy due to the coronavirus outbreak. Modi is scheduled to preside the meet via video conferencing at 4 PM.