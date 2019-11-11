Traders to launch 2-month long agitation against Amazon, Flipkart for violation of FDI laws

Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will organise widescale protests from November 13 against e-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart for violating Foreign direct investment (FDI) laws through practices like deep discounting, predatory lending.

40,000 trade associations which include All India Mobile Retailers Association, All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, Federation of All India Aluminium Utensils Manufacturers will hit the roads to protest against the violation of FDI rules by the e-commerce companies which is allegedly working to end the country's offline trade.

"With predatory pricing and deep discounting they are indulging into under-valued pricing which is far lower than the fair market value of different products, causing huge GST and Income Tax revenue loss for the government,” CAIT said.

On November 13, the traders association will submit a memorandum to all members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to urge the government for action.

CAIT said that several trade associations will organise a dharna on November 20 in over 500 cities of all states, and another protest called 'National Protest March Day' in which 10 lakh traders will submit a memorandum in the name of Prime Minister to their respective district collectors. On 'National Traders Rally Day', 20 lakh traders will participate in a rally in over 1,000 cities.

On December 11, 'Save Traders Rally' will be organised by CAIT followed by a three-day National Traders Convention from January 6 till January 8. The CAIT will then review the situation on January 9 and plan the next phase of their agitation.

Amazon and Flipkart have repeatedly claimed that it had always complied with the FDI laws and have been involved in the process of job creation in the country. They also claimed that they have helped in the growth of small enterprises.