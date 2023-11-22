Toyota to invest Rs 3300 crore for new plant, to add 2000 new jobs, car production to increase by…

Toyota Group of companies has invested more than Rs 16,000 crores and created close to 88,000 jobs in India.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that it will invest Rs 3300 crore to set up a new plant and to boost the local manufacturing.This will be the company’s third plant in India, all situated at Bidadi near Bangalore, in Karnataka. This development also brings with it, potential for further investments and job creation given the expected growth in the supplier ecosystem.

The new investments will enhance TKM production capacity by 1,00,000 units and add around 2,000 new jobs. The new development also brings with it the potential for further growth in the supplier ecosystem.

Last year, Toyota Group of companies that constitutes of Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP) had signed and announced their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Karnataka to invest INR 4,100 crores aimed at making deeper cuts in CO2 emissions and enhance electrification and fast pace shift towards greener technologies.

Toyota Group of companies, including Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts and Toyota Industries Engine India has invested more than Rs 16,000 crores and created close to 88,000 jobs in the entire value chain, including supplier and dealer partners. Underlining its philosophy of making in India not only for India but for the world, Toyota’s cumulative export contributions also stands at approx. Rs 30,000 crores.