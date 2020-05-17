Total breakup of India's 20 Lakh crore economic package

In a major development, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the fifth and final tranch of 20 lakh crore economic package to fight COVID-19.

In a major development, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the fifth and final tranch of 20 lakh crore economic package to fight COVID-19.

During the press conference, Sitharaman also outlined what the Centre has done in the past two months in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

The seven measures announced today were:

1. MNREGA

2. Health - rural and urban, including education

3. Businesses and COVID-19

4. Decriminalization of Companies Act

5. Ease Of Doing Business

6. Public Sector Enterprises

7. State governments & related resources

Here is the total break up of India's Rs 20-lakh crore economic package which was announced in five tranches:

Tranche 1: Rs 5,94,550 crore

Tranche 2: Rs 3,10,000 crore

Tranche 3: Rs 1,50,000 crore

Tranche 4+5: Rs 48,100 crore

Total: 20,97,053 crore

Tranche 1 Break-up:-

DISCOMS: Rs 90,000 crore

Special liquidity scheme for NBFCs, HFCs & MGIS: Rs 30,000 crore

Partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for liabilities of NBFCs and MFIs: Rs 45,000 crore

reduction in TDS/TCS rates: Rs 50,000 crore

Reduction in EPF rates: Rs 6,750 crore

Emergency working capital facility for businesses: Rs 3 lakh crore

Subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs: Rs 20,000 crore

Fund of fund for MSMEs: Rs 50,000 crore

EPF support for businesses and workers: Rs 2,800 crore



Tranche 2 Breakup:-

Additional credit through Kisan Credit Credit: Rs 2 lakh crore

Additional emergency WCF through NABARD: Rs 30,000 crore

Free food grain supply for migrant workers for 2 months: Rs 3,500 crore

Interest subvention for MUDRA Shishu loans: Rs 1,500 crore

Special credit facility for street vendors: Rs 5,000 crore

Housing CLSS-MIG: Rs 70,000 crore

Tranche 3 breakup:-

Beekeeping initiative: Rs 500 crore

Promotion of herbal cultivation: Rs 4,000 crore

Animal husbandry infra development fund: Rs 15,000 crore

Micro food enterprises (MFEs): Rs 10,000 crore

PM Matsya Sampada Yojana: Rs 20,000 crore

TOP to TOTAL: Rs 500 crore

Agri infra fund: Rs 1 lakh crore

Tranche 4+5 breakup:

PM Garib Kalyan Package: Rs 1,70,000 crore

RBI measures: Rs 8,01,603 crore

Earlier on Saturday, Sitharaman had addressed a press conference and unveiled the fourth tranche of government's economic package to provide relief to various segments of the country battered by the coronavirus lockdown.