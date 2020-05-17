Total breakup of India's 20 Lakh crore economic package

Business
In a major development, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the fifth and final tranch of 20 lakh crore economic package to fight COVID-19.
In a major development, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the fifth and final tranch of 20 lakh crore economic package to fight COVID-19.
During the press conference, Sitharaman also outlined what the Centre has done in the past two months in light of the COVID-19 crisis.
The seven measures announced today were:
1. MNREGA
2. Health - rural and urban, including education
3. Businesses and COVID-19
4. Decriminalization of Companies Act
5. Ease Of Doing Business
6. Public Sector Enterprises
7. State governments & related resources
Here is the total break up of India's Rs 20-lakh crore economic package which was announced in five tranches:
Tranche 1: Rs 5,94,550 crore
Tranche 2: Rs 3,10,000 crore
Tranche 3: Rs 1,50,000 crore
Tranche 4+5: Rs 48,100 crore
Total: 20,97,053 crore
Tranche 1 Break-up:-
DISCOMS: Rs 90,000 crore
Special liquidity scheme for NBFCs, HFCs & MGIS: Rs 30,000 crore
Partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for liabilities of NBFCs and MFIs: Rs 45,000 crore
reduction in TDS/TCS rates: Rs 50,000 crore
Reduction in EPF rates: Rs 6,750 crore
Emergency working capital facility for businesses: Rs 3 lakh crore
Subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs: Rs 20,000 crore
Fund of fund for MSMEs: Rs 50,000 crore
EPF support for businesses and workers: Rs 2,800 crore
Tranche 2 Breakup:-
Additional credit through Kisan Credit Credit: Rs 2 lakh crore
Additional emergency WCF through NABARD: Rs 30,000 crore
Free food grain supply for migrant workers for 2 months: Rs 3,500 crore
Interest subvention for MUDRA Shishu loans: Rs 1,500 crore
Special credit facility for street vendors: Rs 5,000 crore
Housing CLSS-MIG: Rs 70,000 crore
Tranche 3 breakup:-
Beekeeping initiative: Rs 500 crore
Promotion of herbal cultivation: Rs 4,000 crore
Animal husbandry infra development fund: Rs 15,000 crore
Micro food enterprises (MFEs): Rs 10,000 crore
PM Matsya Sampada Yojana: Rs 20,000 crore
TOP to TOTAL: Rs 500 crore
Agri infra fund: Rs 1 lakh crore
Tranche 4+5 breakup:
PM Garib Kalyan Package: Rs 1,70,000 crore
RBI measures: Rs 8,01,603 crore
Earlier on Saturday, Sitharaman had addressed a press conference and unveiled the fourth tranche of government's economic package to provide relief to various segments of the country battered by the coronavirus lockdown.