World is progressing towards digitalization, more people are using the Internet to get medical information. With so many patients turning to the Internet to search for medical information, it is essential for healthcare businesses to do something to gain their patients' attention.

With time, the healthcare industry is undergoing a massive transformation. And with this transformation, the number of healthcare businesses is also rising. This is why many healthcare providers are struggling to cut through the noise and attract the attention of patients.

This is where healthcare digital marketing agencies come into play. These agencies do more than just advertising. They focus on creating meaningful connections with your patients and showcase your expertise by educating them about health issues. Are you someone who is looking to boost your online presence? Then this article is for you.

20 Best Healthcare Digital Marketing Agencies to Boost Your Online Presence

Here are some of the best healthcare marketing agencies that can help you boost your business online.

With more than 15 years of experience in the digital marketing sector and a team of 120+ experts, Medicinal Marketing is one of the most renowned healthcare digital marketing agencies that excels in offering its clients a complete range of digital marketing services. They have transformed healthcare marketing services through their patient-centric digital marketing solutions.

Medicinal Marketing offers digital marketing services like PPC and SEO solutions to help businesses boost their online visibility. This agency is known for its result-oriented approach and for serving some of the popularly known healthcare businesses.

Services they offer:

Social Media Management

Search Engine Optimization

Content Marketing

Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Website Design

Online Reputation Management

Clients they serve:

Ayur Healthcare

Clini-Derma

Scope MD

Pranava Kerela

Contact Information:

Website: https://medicinalmarketing.com/

Whatsapp no: 099996 83773

Email: sales@medicinalmarketing.com

2. Healthcare Success

This is a leading medical marketing agency in California. Since 2006, Healthcare Success has been helping its clients enhance brand awareness by implementing strategic marketing.

This healthcare digital marketing agency offers integrated marketing solutions such as SEO and advertising. They also provide services such as content marketing and website design to every type of healthcare business, including hospitals and multi-location practices.

Services they offer:

Creative Services

Healthcare SEO

Healthcare Branding

Content Marketing

Clients they serve:

SynergenX

Texas Endovascular

Pomona Valley Health Centers

Focal Therapy

Contact Information:

Website: https://healthcaresuccess.com/

https://healthcaresuccess.com/ Address: 7 545 Irvine Center Drive Ste 200 Irvine, CA 92618

545 Irvine Center Drive Ste 200 Irvine, CA 92618 Phone no: +1 800-656-0907

+1 800-656-0907 Email: info@healthcaresuccess.com

3. IPG Health

With a collective of over 45 agencies and 6,500+ people worldwide, IPG Health is a global network of digital marketing agencies. This healthcare digital marketing agency is known for its creativity and modern digital marketing solutions. With more than 450 medical experts worldwide, including PhDs and MDs, this agency works closely with clients to drive innovation.

EPICC, which is their global, end-to-end platform for insights and creativity, is customized just for healthcare businesses.

Services they offer:

Patient Support Services

Branding

Strategic Business Consulting

Expert Marketing

Contact Information:

Website: http://www.ipghealth.com/

http://www.ipghealth.com/ Email: hello@ipghealth.com

4. Intrepy

This agency is one of the most well-known healthcare digital marketing agencies, working with private medical practices and healthcare organizations since 2014. Inrepy is a data-driven healthcare marketing agency that helps businesses generate revenue and increase patient appointments.

This agency offers a complete range of digital marketing solutions, from paid advertising to social media management. Furthermore, they have expertise working with well-known B2B and B2C healthcare businesses.

Services they offer:

Search Engine Optimization

Healthcare Social Media

Medical Website Design

Marketing Growth Dashboard

Clients they serve:

Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinic

Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center

Nore Women’s Health

Ageless Remedies Med Spa

Contact Information:

Website: https://intrepy.com/

https://intrepy.com/ Address: Orlando, FL, United States, Florida

Orlando, FL, United States, Florida Phone no: +1 678-250-4757

5. Cardinal Health

It is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Ohio. With a team of about 48,000 mission-driven experts, Cardinal Health is a global healthcare service provider. They offer personalized digital marketing solutions for hospitals and other healthcare providers.

An interesting factor about Cardinal Health is that, besides expanding their clients’ businesses, they bring convenience to patients through mail orders and home delivery services.

Services they offer:

Search Engine Optimization

Paid Per Click Advertising

Conversion Rate Optimization

Facebook Advertising

Clients they serve:

SENTA

Peak Dental

Upperline Health

The Smilist

Contact Information:

Website: https://www.cardinalhealth.com/

https://www.cardinalhealth.com/ Phone no: +1 614-757-5000

6. Elevate Healthcare Marketing

It is one of Pennsylvania's leading healthcare digital marketing agencies for healthcare businesses. Elevate was founded in 2015 with a primary vision to help brands navigate the challenges of the healthcare industry. Elevate has helped clients get more patient appointments by developing creative ad campaigns. Furthermore, this agency handles some of the popular healthcare businesses.

Clients they serve:

Geolan

IVIZIA

HyperRAB

Synera

Contact Information:

Website: https://elevatehc.com/

https://elevatehc.com/ Address: 980 Jolly Road, Suite 105, Blue Bell, PA, United States, Pennsylvania

980 Jolly Road, Suite 105, Blue Bell, PA, United States, Pennsylvania Gmail: Challenger@ElevateHC.com

7. Levo Health

Levo Health is a full-service medical marketing agency based in Florida. Their team of professionals is dedicated to working with healthcare systems and other healthcare providers.

The primary objective of this agency is to increase patient acquisition through data-driven marketing and personalized digital marketing strategies. This agency focuses on understanding the demands of the patients and utilizing that data to help their clients navigate the challenges.

Services they offer:

Data-driven healthcare marketing

Patient Experience Management

Healthcare Operations Consulting

HCP Marketing Solutions

Contact Information

Website: https://levohealth.com/

Address: 220 West 7th Avenue, Suite 210, Tampa, FL, United States, Florida

https://levohealth.com/ 220 West 7th Avenue, Suite 210, Tampa, FL, United States, Florida Phone no: +1 813-235-0830

+1 813-235-0830 Email: info@levohealth.com

8. Dobies Health Marketing

This agency has been around since 1992, helping all types of healthcare businesses to stand out from their competitors and acquire patients. By combining strategic thinking and creative communication, Dobies is a healthcare digital marketing agency that has helped healthcare businesses achieve their business goals. Ranging from developing creative content to incorporating effective branding strategies, this agency has helped companies build a business that makes positive connections with patients.

Services they offer:

Social Media Management

Website Designing

SEM/SEO

Paid Advertising and Media

Contact Information:

Website: http://www.dobies.com

http://www.dobies.com Address: 110 W. 9th Street, Kansas City MO United States, Missouri

110 W. 9th Street, Kansas City MO United States, Missouri Phone no: +1 816-753-3336

+1 816-753-3336 Email: contact@dobies.com

9. Digitalis

It is among the award-winning healthcare digital marketing agencies offering a comprehensive range of healthcare digital marketing services. Founded in 2017, Digitalis offers unique SEO and link-building strategies to healthcare businesses.

Their dedicated team includes experts from medical backgrounds. This is why they have the required knowledge and expertise to help their clients navigate the challenges in the healthcare industry. This agency has helped its clients acquire more patients and improve their rankings in just a few months.

Services they offer:

Healthcare SEO

Content Marketing

Video Production

Google Ads

Clients they serve:

North Valley Women’s Care

Vascular & Interventional Specialists of Prescott

Prescott Medical Aesthetics

Contact Information:

Website: https://digitalismedical.com/

https://digitalismedical.com/ Address: Scottsdale, AZ US Phoenix AZ US · Prescott AZ, US

Scottsdale, AZ US Phoenix AZ US · Prescott AZ, US Phone no: +1 800-651-7181

+1 800-651-7181 Email: info@digitalismedical.com

10. Runner Agency

This agency is a popular healthcare digital marketing firm. With a team of professionals experienced in various medical practices, Runner Agency offers customized digital marketing solutions to every type of healthcare business.

This agency has helped healthcare businesses attract patients by developing unique, tested-and-proven marketing strategies. They serve medical healthcare providers such as orthodontists, pain management clinics, and more.

Services they offer:

Local SEO

Medical Websites

Email and SMS Marketing

Video Production

Clients they serve:

Society Hill Reproductive Medicine

Surepoint ER

Fertility Partnership

Arizona Brain & Spine

Contact Information:

Website: https://runneragency.com/

https://runneragency.com/ Address: 3309 Elm St, #207 Dallas, TX 75226

3309 Elm St, #207 Dallas, TX 75226 Phone no: +1 214-396-8500

+1 214-396-8500 Email: hello@runneragency.com

11. Medico Digital

This is among the top-rated healthcare digital marketing agencies in England. Medico Digital enables healthcare businesses to connect with the right healthcare seekers. By challenging traditional marketing, this agency helps healthcare businesses improve their online visibility and establish meaningful connections with their potential patients.

From startup clinics to multispeciality hospitals, Medico Digital has helped companies achieve their business goals with their unique digital marketing solutions.

Services they offer:

Medical Content Writing

Website Design

Search Marketing

Healthcare SEO/PPC

Clients they serve:

Bayer

Air Liquide

GAMA Healthcare

Teleflex

Contact Information:

Website: https://www.medicodigital.co.uk/

https://www.medicodigital.co.uk/ Phone no: 020 4530 9245

12. Medegrow

It is a premier healthcare digital marketing agency for doctors and healthcare providers. This agency specializes in maximizing patient acquisition and retention. Their dedicated team helps healthcare businesses increase patient visits and promote repeat clientele. With their advanced and result-driven SEO strategies, this agency has helped clinic owners, hospitals, and doctors to excel in the digital landscape.

Services they offer:

Social Media Marketing

Google Ads

Local Business Marketing

Search Engine Optimization

Contact Information:

Website: https://medegrow.com/

https://medegrow.com/ Phone no: 9131833435

13. Thrive

Thrive is a full-service marketing agency offering clients a wide range of advanced digital marketing services since 2005. Thrive is a reliable partner for healthcare professionals, offering consulting and management services. They are among the award-winning healthcare digital marketing agencies with a proven track record of helping clients increase overall traffic through SEO and PPC.

Furthermore, they maintain a customer-centric focus and bring knowledge and expertise in digital marketing. Their strategies have been proven to help clients generate positive outcomes.

Services they offer:

Search Engine Optimization

Social Media Marketing

Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Website Design and Development

Clients they serve:

The Farah Law Firm

Nationwide Construction

Quick Roofing

MAX Mechanical

Contact Information:

Website : https://thriveagency.com/

: https://thriveagency.com/ Address: 4600 Park Springs Blvd Suite 100, Dallas, TX, United States, Texas

4600 Park Springs Blvd Suite 100, Dallas, TX, United States, Texas Phone no: +1 972-362-9333

+1 972-362-9333 Email: sales@thriveagency.com

14. Rival Mind

An award-winning professional who brings decades of experience. Founded in 2010, Rival Mind specializes in developing user-friendly and Google-ready websites. This agency is considered the top digital marketing agency in Illinois. Rival Mind implements advanced digital marketing strategies to help healthcare businesses generate leads. Furthermore, they are known for serving some of the most reputable healthcare firms.

Services they offer:

Search Engine Optimization

Google Ads Management

Social Media Management

Email Marketing

Clients they serve:

Indiana Sugars

Jonette Dyer

Honey Helps

Vitality Dialysis

Contact Information:

Website: https://www.rivalmind.com/

https://www.rivalmind.com/ Address: 40W310 LaFox Rd c2 Saint Charles IL United States, Illinois

40W310 LaFox Rd c2 Saint Charles IL United States, Illinois Phone no: +1 331-228-9636

+1 331-228-9636 Email: hello@rivalmind.com

15. Practice Builders

It is a marketing agency founded in 1979. Practice Builders has been a trusted healthcare digital marketing agency that has been around for 45 years. From effective online reputation management to advanced e-media solutions, their advanced digital marketing services cover a spectrum of needs. They have a proven track of helping more than 16,000 healthcare professionals to grow their practices and enhance their online presence by offering personalized digital marketing solutions. They have also helped doctors attract, engage, and retain their potential patients effectively.

Services they offer:

Search Engine Optimization

Healthcare Advertising

Patent Acquisition Strategies

Reputation Management

Clients they serve:

Notable Care

Complete Therapeutic Massage

Men’s Health

Cosmetic Surgery

16. Prescription PR

It is a digital marketing agency that was founded in 2011. Prescription PR has helped numerous healthcare professionals to grow their practice. This agency offers personalized solutions for each client and works effectively to meet their business goals. They have helped businesses increase patient acquisition and build strong relationships with patients.

This agency has facilitated increased visibility of client websites in the SERPs and has generated more organic traffic to their websites.

Services they offer:

Search Engine Optimization

Website Development

Social Media

Newsletter Marketing

Contact Information:

Website: https://prescriptionpr.com/

https://prescriptionpr.com/ Address: 83 Main Street, Suite 4, Northport, NY, United States, New York

83 Main Street, Suite 4, Northport, NY, United States, New York Phone no: +1 631-392-4255

+1 631-392-4255 Gmail: info@PrescriptionPR.com

17. SEO Teric

This is one of the leading healthcare digital marketing agencies in Georgia. They have helped healthcare businesses increase website traffic and rank higher in the SERPs. From building user-friendly websites to Google Ads, this digital marketing agency offers clients a wide range of digital marketing solutions. With SEO Teric, every campaign is built differently to meet different business needs.

Services they offer:

Website Design and Development

Google Ads Management

SEO Services and Consulting

Digital PR Services

Clients they serve:

Kaizen Auto Care

World Bank/CGAP

4esthetics Lounge

Your Pie Franchising

Contact information:

Website: https://www.seoteric.com/

https://www.seoteric.com/ Address: 3651 Mars Hill Rd, Watkinsville, GA, United States, Georgia

3651 Mars Hill Rd, Watkinsville, GA, United States, Georgia Phone no: +1 800-314-4736

18. GMR Web Team

GMR Web Team is a medical marketing company founded in 2004. Based in California, GMR Web Team helps healthcare businesses boost online patient acquisition. With its customized website and digital marketing solutions, this agency has helped numerous medical firms acquire and retain patients. Furthermore, this agency has helped businesses rank on the SERPs' first page by implementing proper keywords and enhancing their online reputation through automated review generation.

Through the implementation of the latest technology and customized marketing strategies, this agency has strengthened the pillars of marketing success for the growth of its clients’ websites.

Services they offer:

Website Design and Development

Patient Satisfaction Monitoring

Multi-Question Surveys

Customized Branding Strategy

Clients they serve:

Reign Dental

Plaza Dental Group

Hoffman Audiology

North Atlanta Women’s Care

Contact Information:

Website: https://www.gmrwebteam.com/

https://www.gmrwebteam.com/ Address: 2552 Walnut Ave, Suite 100, Tustin, CA, United States, California

2552 Walnut Ave, Suite 100, Tustin, CA, United States, California Phone no: +1 714-731-9000

+1 714-731-9000 Email: info@gmrwebteam.com

19. DDS Rank

This is one of the reputed healthcare digital marketing agencies. Headquartered in Hampden, DDS Rank is a dental SEO company offering healthcare businesses SEO, SMM, and SEM services. SEO companies mainly focus on increasing organic traffic to clients' websites and enhancing their online visibility.

The services of this agency are targeted to increase website traffic and enhance website presence for orthodontists, dentists, and other related firms.

Services they offer:

Dentist SEO

Dental PPC and Ad Management

Dental Website Design

Social Media Management

Contact Information:

Website : https://www.ddsrank.com/

: https://www.ddsrank.com/ Address : 32 Old County Rd. Hampden, ME 04444

: 32 Old County Rd. Hampden, ME 04444 Phone no : 207-886-2099

: 207-886-2099 Email: info@ddsrank.com

20. Quirky Digital

This is among the award-winning digital marketing agencies built to help healthcare businesses attract the right customers from Google. Each team member is dedicated to ranking their client’s website at the top of the Search Engines.

By engaging with leading brands, Quirky Digital helps businesses across various healthcare sectors to achieve their business objectives. This agency has helped companies generate more traffic and increase conversion rates through content production, link building, and digital PR.

Services they offer:

Local SEO

eCommerce SEO

Content Marketing

Reputation Management

Clients they serve:

Halton Stairlifts

Pleavin Power

Forex Firm

MaxContact Australia

Contact information:

Website: https://quirkydigital.com/

https://quirkydigital.com/ Address: Suite 39, Oriel Chambers 14 Water St Liverpool L2 8TD

Suite 39, Oriel Chambers 14 Water St Liverpool L2 8TD Phone no: 0151 662 0152

0151 662 0152 Email: hello@quirkydigital.com

Conclusion

With the increasing number of healthcare businesses, it is becoming a challenge for small businesses to stand out from others and get noticed by their target patients. This is why healthcare businesses must improve their online presence. Boosting your practice online can not only help you stand out but also help you get the attention of potential patients. This is precisely why you need healthcare digital marketing agencies. These agencies offer services such as social media management and online reputation management to help you enhance your practice's online visibility.

Additionally, these agencies will help you develop a positive brand image, further driving business growth and improving your online reputation. Healthcare providers must choose the right healthcare digital marketing agency for their business to stand out in the highly competitive market. The agencies mentioned above have all the required knowledge and expertise to help you boost your practice’s online presence.

