Explore the top 10 healthcare software development companies in the USA for 2025, delivering innovative solutions to enhance healthcare services.
With the rapidly growing advancements in healthcare and new breakthroughs, more complex data, treatment options, and analysis have emerged. Along with them, the number of challenges like rising costs, increasing patient complexity, and regulatory compliance have also increased as traditional healthcare systems fail to provide the required support. Digital transformation has become the best solution provider in every scenario, from centralizing data from multiple sources to improving engagement and access to healthcare for people. According to precedence research, the projected CAGR of healthcare software development companies is expected to reach USD 77.43 billion by 2032.
These factors signify the importance of finding the best healthcare software development companies for medical organizations of all kinds, including hospitals, researchers, drug discovery labs, and digital treatment innovators. To achieve excellence and tap the huge global market share of USD 77.43 billion by 2032, healthcare leaders will have to make the right move in 2025 to have adequate time to adopt, integrate, analyze, and scale their digital software products and services. To help those willing to take aggressive action, we have compiled the top ranks of healthcare software development companies in 2025 with the immense potential for impactful partnerships.
Appinventiv
Appinventiv is a digital engineering leader comprising over 1600 tech experts, the latest tech stacks, and advanced tier partnerships with top cloud service providers. The combination of these factors has allowed the organization to build robust, cloud-first, and easy-to-navigate digital healthcare systems for top healthcare organizations like DiabeticU, Shoona, Sonify, and Shifacare. The company has been involved in healthcare software development services from the very first year of its conception back in 2015, making its in-depth exposure to on-ground challenges and their resolution highly regarded by Clutch, Goofirms, and MobileAppDaily.
Appinventiv’s commitment to excellence is also reflected in the awards its healthcare clients’ digital products have won, one of which was Shifacare as ‘Top 50 Healthcare Products on the Planet’. Driven by a strict ROI-focused innovation approach, Appinventiv’s development and design teams have successfully enhanced the organization-patient engagement by translating complex functionalities into simple, clear user interfaces, one of the most influential factors in succeeding consumer-end healthcare products. The result of these efforts for clients has also elevated Appinventiv’s market leadership through two recent awards, including Deloitte Tech Fast 50 India and APAC’s High-Growth IT Companies.
Oracle Health
Oracle, established in 1979, has grown into a major player in healthcare software development, serving a vast network of customers and communities worldwide. With 5 million registered members, Oracle supports a diverse and expansive user base. Their presence includes 469 independent user communities across 97 countries, collectively representing over 1 million members. This extensive ecosystem enables Oracle to deliver robust and scalable solutions tailored to meet the needs of healthcare providers globally. Their commitment to cloud-based integration, interoperability, and data-driven analytics ensures that healthcare organizations can optimize operations, enhance patient outcomes, and maintain compliance with essential healthcare regulations
Siemens Healthineers
Founded in 1847, Siemens Healthineers has grown into a pioneer in healthcare innovation, delivering state-of-the-art medical technology and digital solutions. The company specializes in developing healthcare software and applications, such as imaging IT, AI-driven diagnostics, and laboratory informatics, designed to enhance patient care and streamline medical workflows.
Beyond its contributions to healthcare, Siemens Healthineers emphasizes planet sustainability, embedding eco-friendly practices into its operations. By adopting energy-efficient technologies, sustainable manufacturing processes, and robust waste management systems, the company aligns itself with global sustainability objectives.
Epic Systems
Epic Systems Corporation, founded in 1979 by Judith R. Faulkner, is a leading American healthcare software company headquartered in Verona, Wisconsin. Known for its state-of-the-art electronic health records (EHR) solutions, Epic serves a diverse range of digital healthcare solutions.These include Electronic Health Records (EHR) for streamlined patient data management across care settings, patient engagement tools like MyChart for secure communication and health record access, and interoperability solutions such as Care Everywhere for seamless data sharing. Additionally, Epic offers analytics and population health management systems for actionable insights, revenue cycle management tools for billing and claims optimization, and custom APIs for tailored integration and system adaptability.
Epic's software ecosystem empowers integrated delivery networks, life sciences, urgent care centers, and specialized diagnostic labs to streamline operations, improve patient care, and foster data-driven healthcare decision-making.
McKesson
Founded in 1833, McKesson is one of the most renowned healthcare services and software providers in the U.S., offering innovative solutions that optimize healthcare delivery. Known for its comprehensive pharmaceutical management and clinical workflow software, McKesson’s offerings, like the RelayHealth platform, simplify claims processing, helping reduce healthcare providers' administrative burdens.
The company also excels in oncology management, providing tools that streamline treatment planning, inventory tracking, and adherence to drug safety regulations. McKesson’s digital healthcare services empower pharmacies and healthcare organizations to enhance drug dispensing, improve patient care, and efficiently manage medical claims and benefits.
Veradigm
Veradigm, formerly known as Allscripts and founded in 1986, is a leading healthcare technology company focused on delivering integrated data systems and services that combine clinical insights with actionable tools to improve healthcare delivery for various stakeholders. Their ecosystem includes healthcare providers, life sciences companies, health plans, and, most importantly, the patients they serve. Veradigm offers a unique mix of point-of-care clinical and financial solutions, fostering open interoperability, a wide-reaching healthcare provider network, and industry-proven expert insights.
GE Healthcare
GE Healthcare is a well-known healthcare software development company in the USA, renowned for its advanced integration of software with medical imaging technologies. Their Edison Health Services platform leverages AI and machine learning to enhance diagnostic accuracy, enabling clinicians to process and analyze imaging data from devices like MRIs and CT scanners efficiently.
With a focus on innovation and adaptability, GE Healthcare continues to lead in developing cutting-edge healthcare software that meets the dynamic needs of medical providers and institutions.
Philips Healthcare
Philips Healthcare is a prominent name in the healthcare software industry, focusing on innovative technologies that enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency. Their HealthSuite platform integrates cloud-based solutions for patient monitoring, predictive analytics, and chronic disease management.
Leveraging AI and IoT, Philips offers solutions tailored to hospitals and home healthcare providers. Their strategic development process emphasizes user-centric design, ensuring seamless integration with existing healthcare systems. This approach allows Philips to create scalable, personalized software solutions that cater to diverse clinical needs.
NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare is widely recognized for its comprehensive suite of healthcare IT solutions, including EHR, practice management, and revenue cycle management systems. Known for their agile development methodology, they prioritize rapid prototyping and iterative enhancements to meet the unique demands of ambulatory practices. Their solutions offer interoperability and data-driven insights, empowering healthcare providers to improve workflows and patient outcomes. Additionally, NextGen specializes in custom software development, enabling smaller clinics and specialty practices to design tailored platforms that address specific operational challenges.
Athenahealth
Athenahealth is a leader in cloud-based healthcare software, offering robust solutions for EHR, patient engagement, and medical billing. Their technological approach combines AI-powered analytics with a user-friendly interface, enabling healthcare providers to make informed decisions quickly. Athenahealth’s strategic focus lies in fostering interoperability through open APIs, allowing seamless data exchange across multiple platforms. The company also excels in custom development, working closely with healthcare organizations to build tools that align with their unique requirements, ensuring efficiency and patient satisfaction at every level.
When choosing to collaborate with a healthcare technology provider, it’s crucial to have a clear understanding of your organization's specific needs and goals. Partnering with one of the right healthcare software development companies ensures that their solutions, such as advanced analytics, integrated systems, and cloud scalability, align with your IT objectives and drive your business forward. By carefully evaluating their offerings, you can ensure a seamless integration that enhances operational efficiency, patient outcomes, and overall care delivery.
(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)
