Toll tax on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and other expressways and highways likely to go up from April 1

Currently, the toll tax on the newly opened section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is Rs 2.19 per kilometer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

Driving on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, or any other expressway or highway will likely cost more from April 1 as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is reportedly planning to hike toll tax across the country. For those who are unaware, NHAI revises toll tax on expressways and highways every year as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. According to a report by ABP news, the toll tax will go up by 5% to 10%. 

If reports are to be believed, owners of cars and light vehicles will have to pay an additional 5% toll tax per trip. The toll tax for heavy vehicles will likely go up by 10%. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will look into the proposals by the last week of this month and may increase the toll tax from April 1.

Currently, the toll tax on the newly opened section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is Rs 2.19 per kilometer. After the increase of about 10%, travelers will have to pay 2.40 per kilometer. 10% hike means if you are traveling from Delhi till Bhandarej via Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, you may have to pay Rs 434 instead of Rs 395.

