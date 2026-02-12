Tokenised assets challenge legacy market workflows

By moving settlement and ownership onto shared ledgers, tokenized assets are cutting post-trade delays and pushing legacy market systems to evolve.

The pipes behind global markets are being rebuilt in real time, and tokenised assets are the wrench. In the past year, DTCC secured SEC no-action relief for a DTC tokenisation service, while BNY Mellon and Goldman Sachs rolled out tokenised records for money market fund ownership. Together, these moves signal that tokenisation is no longer confined to pilots—it is beginning to alter how settlement and ownership records are maintained at scale.

These developments are already reshaping settlement and collateral, forcing firms to rethink how automated, cross-rail workflows are built.

What just happened (and when)

11 Dec 2025: SEC staff issued a no-action letter enabling DTC to offer tokenisation services under defined guardrails.

23 Jul 2025: BNY Mellon and Goldman Sachs announced tokenised representations tied to money market fund shares.

Taken together, these developments point to a coordinated shift by core market institutions rather than isolated experiments.

What tokenisation is and why it rewires market structure

Tokenisation is the digital representation of an asset, where ownership and transfer rules can live as code rather than as messages passed between separate databases.

Today’s markets rely on separate ledgers across intermediaries. Tokenisation moves ownership and settlement onto a shared ledger, collapsing post-trade steps.

The Bank for International Settlements has pointed to tokenised financial systems as a likely direction for markets, where money and assets sit on the same infrastructure rather than being linked after a trade.

Mrityunjay Prajapati, CTO, Kalp Studio, notes that “tokenisation changes who keeps the record. Once ownership lives on the ledger, many post-trade processes become redundant.”

How tokenisation is redefining markets right now

Design

Three blocks:

Settlement (Atomic vs Batch)

Collateral (Portable vs Static)

Custody (Digital Twins vs Reconciliation)

Tokenisation is moving out of pilots and into market plumbing. The shift is showing up less in trading screens and more in how settlement, collateral, and custody are being reworked.

1) Settlement is shifting from batch processing to atomic outcomes.

Traditional settlement still runs across multiple systems, with delivery and payment handled in stages. Tokenized platforms aim to move both together, reducing counterparty exposure and the need for large buffers.

Growth, not guarantees: IOSCO cites estimates that tokenized market value could reach about $2 trillion by 2030 under some scenarios.

2) Collateral is becoming portable, not just digital

Institutional focus has gravitated toward money market fund shares and Treasuries that can be mobilized more easily as collateral. Reuters reported the BNY–Goldman initiative as targeting collateral efficiency rather than trading novelty.

Where this shows up first: Tokenised US Treasuries total roughly $10 billion on public-chain trackers.

3) Custody and entitlements are being duplicated as regulated “digital twins”

DTCC’s framing is not “new coins.” It is tokenising real-world assets while keeping entitlements, investor protections, and ownership rights consistent with traditional form. That is a direct challenge to legacy reconciliation-heavy workflows.

When market structure shifts, infrastructure follows

As tokenisation pushes settlement, custody, and compliance closer together, existing systems designed for post-trade processing begin to show limits. Markets built around shared ledgers require infrastructure that can encode rules, permissions, and enforcement directly into the transaction layer.

MAI Labs is working in this space through Kalp Studio, which focuses on permissioned blockchain infrastructure that links assets and identities on-chain. The emphasis is on infrastructure that supports markets where settlement and oversight occur together.

Why architecture, not process, will shape tokenised markets

Tokenisation is changing market structure with broad industry consequences. Faster settlement and embedded ownership reduce reliance on manual reconciliation, shifting operational risk and compliance into the infrastructure itself.

As Mrityunjay Prajapati, CTO of Kalp Studio, explains, “when ownership and rules are native to the ledger, compliance happens automatically, making resilience a feature of the system rather than a separate process.”

Markets built this way rely more on design than on legacy workflows.

The future of market infrastructure

Tokenisation is not a retail buzzword anymore. It is a slow replacement of the market’s back office with programmable infrastructure. The firms that succeed will treat this like plumbing work—standardising the pipes, instrumenting the flow, and designing for failure.



