Bill Gates joins Samsung to create waterless toilet that burns solid waste into ash

Photo: Samsung website

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates collaborate with Samsung to develop a prototype of a waterless toilet that burns solid waste into ash. Bill Gates and Melinda Gates in collaboration with the popular tech company, Samsung developed a waterless toilet prototype for home use that burns solid waste to ashes.

The waterless toilet employs heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to eliminate viruses present in human waste. Liquid waste is handled using a biological purification procedure, while solid trash is dehydrated, dried, and burned to ashes.

As per information available on its official website of Samsung, the system also permits complete recycling of the treated water.

According to the Gates Foundation, "The initiative aims to generate innovative solutions that can protect people and communities from human waste–borne pathogens and enable governments to deliver truly inclusive sanitation services that reach the poorest communities."

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation claims that the disposal of human waste, which has not changed much since it was first practised, is a substantial cause of a number of serious health issues.

According to the World Health Organization and UNICEF, around 3.6 billion people are compelled to use substandard sanitation facilities, and as a result, 500,000 children under the age of five pass away every year from diarrheal infections brought on by a lack of access to clean water and proper hygiene.

Read: Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX’s bank accounts unfrozen by ED, says company