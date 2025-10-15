Tired of Ola and Uber’s surge pricing? Delhi govt to launch its own cab app with these benefits; check features

The Delhi government is set to introduce the national capital’s first cooperative ride-hailing service, coming as an alternative to private cab aggregators while offering commuters a more affordable and surge-free experience.

Expanding options for commute for Delhiites, the Delhi government is set to introduce the national capital’s first cooperative ride-hailing service, coming as an alternative to private cab aggregators while offering commuters a more affordable and surge-free experience. The initiative is aimed at creating a sustainable cab system in place while ensuring that drivers have control over their earnings, as per a TOI report.

What is the new Cooperative Cab service?

The new cab service was announced by Delhi’s Cooperative Minister Ravinder Indraj during the annual general meeting of the Delhi Citizen Cooperative Bank. The cooperative model is part of the government’s wider effort to “revitalise the cooperative movement in the city with new direction and energy.” The cooperative model will enable drivers to keep 100% of their earnings, as there will be no commission deduction by the platform, and will ensure all profits directly going into the bank accounts of those taking the passengers to their destination.

The new cooperative cab service has been inspired by the Sahkar Taxi project to be launched in Maharashtra and other states. Under the new model, drivers will be the direct owners on the platform, at the same time being active stakeholders. The members of the cooperative will share the profits, and the cooperative will function through a dedicated app that connects passengers directly with driver-members, just like in Uber, Ola and Rapido, as per the report.

How does the new cooperative cab service work?

Officials from the registrar cooperative society have been given the responsibility of creating a detailed blueprint for the new service. Currently, a feasibility report and framework are being developed, after the government facilitated regulatory clearances. In contrast with corporate aggregators, the Delhi cooperative cab service will have transparent fare slabs without any kind of surge pricing, giving commuters predictable and fair fares.