Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Tinder rolls out new ‘Relationship goal’ feature for Gen Z, check out

Twitter's new feature has begun to roll out globally. By January 5, 2023, all members would have access to it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

Tinder rolls out new ‘Relationship goal’ feature for Gen Z, check out
Tinder rolls out new ‘Relationship goal’ feature for Gen Z, check out

Dating app Tinder on Friday rolled out a new profile feature "Relationship Goals", which will help members signal what they are looking for.

The new feature has started to roll out globally to members starting on Friday in several countries and will be available to all members by January 5, 2023, said the company.

"Young singles, who make up a majority of Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with who they spend their time. In fact, 72 per cent of Tinder members said they`re looking for someone who knows what they want," Kyle Miller, Vice President of Core Products at Tinder said in a statement.

"Relationship Goals give members more control over their interactions and allow them to match with more intention, without missing out on a connection they wouldn`t have made anywhere else," he added.

Moreover, the company said that the recent testing of the feature in select markets showed that more than 50 per cent of members have added Relationship Goals to their profiles.

To use the new feature, Tinder members will need to tap into their profile settings to choose from six intent options -- Long-term partner, Long-Term, open to short, Short-term, open to long, Short-term fun, New friends, or Still figuring it out.

"As members are on the app, they`ll be able to see what potential matches have selected on their profiles and make better connections for all the right reasons," the company said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi show their dance moves in film's music launch
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget
Diabetes: 5 breakfast options to maintain blood sugar level
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Andhra man injects wife with HIV blood to find excuse for divorce
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.