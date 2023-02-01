Tinder, Hinge owner Match will cut its global workforce by 8%, know why

Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid owner Match Group Inc. plans to reduce its global workforce by 8% after providing sales guidance for the first quarter that fell short of analysts' expectations and looking to cut costs. The Chief Financial Officer Gary Swidler announced in a teleconference on Wednesday.

Match revealed on Tuesday that first-quarter sales will fall between $790 million and $800 million, underestimating projections of $816 million, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The Dallas-based company stated that it is looking at ways to reduce spending on things like hiring staff, marketing, and office space and that it anticipates racking up around $6 million in severance and related costs.

According to regulatory filings, the company had 40 part-time employees and roughly 2,500 full-time employees as of the end of 2021.

Along with its first-ever quarterly sales decline, the corporation also revealed that its top line fell short of analysts' projections.