Tinder, Hinge owner Match will cut its global workforce by 8%, know why

Tinder, Hinge, and OkCupid owner Match Group Inc. said its first-quarter revenue would range from $790 million to $800 million.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid owner Match Group Inc. plans to reduce its global workforce by 8% after providing sales guidance for the first quarter that fell short of analysts' expectations and looking to cut costs. The Chief Financial Officer Gary Swidler announced in a teleconference on Wednesday. 

Match revealed on Tuesday that first-quarter sales will fall between $790 million and $800 million, underestimating projections of $816 million, according to a report by Bloomberg. 

(Also Read: PayPal layoffs: After Google, Microsoft, another tech company plans to fire 2,000 employees)

The Dallas-based company stated that it is looking at ways to reduce spending on things like hiring staff, marketing, and office space and that it anticipates racking up around $6 million in severance and related costs.

According to regulatory filings, the company had 40 part-time employees and roughly 2,500 full-time employees as of the end of 2021.

Along with its first-ever quarterly sales decline, the corporation also revealed that its top line fell short of analysts' projections.

Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
