Time names Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk as 'Person of the Year 2021'

World's richest man and socially very active Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been named Time Magazine's 'Person of the year 2021'. "Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth, too," Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal said in a statement.

The 50-year-old billionaire Elon Musk became the world's richest man in January this year, surpassing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos who had been the richest person since 2017. However, the top spot for the world's richest person title kept juggling between Musk and Jeff Bezos for quite some time. In September 2020, he returned to the top after surpassing the USD 200 billion mark.

According to Time, the 'Person of the Year' is a marker of influence who shaped the previous 12 months, for better or for worse. The publication further notes, "In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world's richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society."

The year 2021 saw Elon Musk's electric car company Tesla become the most valuable carmaker in the world and his rocket company Space X soar to the edge of space with an all-civilian crew. Some notable achievements by Elon Musk and SpaceX this year include safely landing a prototype of the company's huge Starship Mars rocket during a high-altitude test flight.

Space X successfully launched four civilians on a charity-focused orbital spaceflight known as Inspiration4. However, Elon Musk's selection as Time's 'Person of the year 2021' won't be universally lauded as he has been criticised for some of his actions in the recent past.