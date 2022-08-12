Headlines

Tim Hortons makes its India debut, to rival Starbucks and Costa Coffee in these malls

Popular Canadian coffee joint, Tim Hortons has officially entered the Indian market.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 07:23 PM IST

Tim Hortons, a popular Canadian coffee joint, has officially entered the Indian market as it has its first two stores in India on the day of Raksha Bandhan. The brand opened one store in New Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall and the other in the DLF CyberHub in Gurgaon. The new addition to DLF Malls' dining and shopping destination was revealed on its social media handles. “A cup of joe to-go on the way to work? Weekend coffee outing? we’ve got you covered for all scenarios! Canada’s most popular coffee store chain, Tim Hortons, is now at your favourite high street, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram,” the post read.

For those who are unaware, Tim Hortons is the largest QSR operator in Canada, and it has partnered with AG Café, a joint venture company owned by Apparel Group and Gateway Partners, to bring the brand to India. Tim Hortons' master franchise rights for India, Bangladesh, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes the markets of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, are held by AG Cafe. 

To recall, the former CEO of Starbucks India, Navin Gurnaney, was appointed by AG Café last year to lead Tim Hortons in India, which plans to open roughly 250 locations there over the course of the next five to six years. Tim Hortons is growing in India at the same time as other coffee chains like Starbucks, Costa Coffee, and Barista are also doing the same.

The renowned Canadian brand is rising to fame around the globe for its famous coffee, well-known drinks, mouthwatering fare, and speciality items that are exclusive to each store. India is no exception, offering several previously unheard-of menu items like Chole Kulcha Flatbread, Chicken Makhani Ravioli Pasta, and Paneer Tikka Wraps. In addition to menu favourites like the Iced Capp, a blended frozen coffee beverage, and the delectable bite-sized Timbits, guests can now sample these new culinary options in India from August 11.

 

