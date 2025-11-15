Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa blessed with baby girl: Farah Khan shares glimpse of 'Barjatya style' baby shower party; Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon congratulate
Dining with the Kapoors Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor serve delectable spread of gossip and heartfelt stories from Bollywood's first film family
Bihar Election Results 2025: Who are Md. Qamrul Hoda, Abidur Rahman? Congress candidates who managed to win BIG amid party's flop show
Mukesh Ambani Announces Major Move: After Google, Reliance to set up 1 GW data centre in...
CSK issues FIRST statement after trading Ravindra Jadeja to RR: 'We are deeply grateful...'
Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol REVEALS how she shares household chores with Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol: 'They treat me...'
KKR IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Shah Rukh Khan's team
MI IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Nita Ambani's team
Tim Cook set to exit as Apple CEO next year? This executive emerges as TOP contender in behind-the-scenes succession talks
BUSINESS
Apple CEO Tim Cook is preparing to step down as early as next year, as reported by Financial Times. No Final decisions has been made so far.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is preparing to step down as early as next year, as reported by Financial Times. Apple has intensified internal discussion around who is going to succeed Tim Cook as the Chief Executive. Tim Cook has served as the CEO and Chairman on August 24, 2011, and has been at the position for 14 years. He succeeded Steve Jobs, after he resigned as CEO and became chairman of the board.
No Final decisions has been made so far, however John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice-president of hardware engineering, has emerged as the leading contender to succeed Cook.