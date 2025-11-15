Tim Cook set to exit as Apple CEO next year? This executive emerges as TOP contender in behind-the-scenes succession talks

Apple CEO Tim Cook is preparing to step down as early as next year, as reported by Financial Times. No Final decisions has been made so far.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is preparing to step down as early as next year, as reported by Financial Times. Apple has intensified internal discussion around who is going to succeed Tim Cook as the Chief Executive. Tim Cook has served as the CEO and Chairman on August 24, 2011, and has been at the position for 14 years. He succeeded Steve Jobs, after he resigned as CEO and became chairman of the board.

No Final decisions has been made so far, however John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice-president of hardware engineering, has emerged as the leading contender to succeed Cook.