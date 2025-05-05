BUSINESS
With 1,200+ attendees, iDay 2025 closed with bold calls for deeper policy support, capital access, and founder-driven innovation to fuel India’s next tech chapter. Indicorn, a Titan Capital initiative, spotlights 202 profitable startups with + Rs 100 Cr revenue.
India Internet Day (iDay), India’s definitive startup event for tech entrepreneurs hosted by TiE Delhi-NCR at The Leela Ambience, concluded today, marking a high point in redefining India’s position as a rising global digital power. In its 14th edition, the event brought together more than 1,200 attendees, 60+ investors, over 50 speakers, and 40+ partners, alongside policymakers and industry leaders. The focus was on driving collaboration to propel India toward its predicted $1 trillion digital economy by 2030.
India’s digital economy is expanding at double the pace of overall GDP growth, with projections showing it will contribute to one-fifth of national GDP by 2029. By 2025, India’s internet user base is expected to cross 900 million, with rural adoption playing a significant role in driving growth. Event sessions discussed how this momentum creates a fertile ground for startups, digital platforms, and tech ventures to scale, positioning India as a leader in the global tech landscape.
Opening the conversation on India’s policy environment shaping the future of the digital economy, Dr Abhijit Phukon, Economic Adviser, Department of Financial Services, Government of India, stated, “As innovation evolves rapidly, our regulatory approach must be equally adaptive and predictive. The goal is to ensure that digital and financial ecosystems remain secure while enabling innovation to thrive. A balanced regulatory environment builds trust, protects consumers, and allows startups to grow responsibly. The government remains deeply committed to collaborating with industry to strike that balance and drive inclusive digital growth.”
“India Internet Day 2025 reaffirmed its role as the crucible where India’s digital doctrine is not just discussed—but actively redefined,” said Upasana Sharma,
Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR. “With over 1,200 attendees, 60+ investors, and 50+ speakers, the event became a high-voltage hub for bold ideas on artificial intelligence, startup scaling, and Bharat’s digital acceleration. At a time when India is poised to lead the global AI revolution, iDay provided a critical platform for innovators, policymakers, and technologists to converge. The space tech session led by IN-SPACe was particularly electric—signaling India’s next leap into frontier technologies and deeptech. Events like iDay are no longer just conferences; they are launchpads for India’s tech-powered future.”
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, One97 and Paytm, joined a discussion on “Keynote – Dreaming Big, Building Bold: India’s Road to Tech Superpower.” Vijay compared the 2014 era of startup funding to “crossing flyovers in Delhi’s Outer Ring Road.” He explained, “The first flyover you cross is angel funding. For the second flyover, there’s no series A funding because all are tourist VCs. At that time, VCs were opening a few bases in India. Now, Outer Ring Road has all the flyovers. I think funding in India is not that big of a problem. Now, investors will value you if you are building for India in India.”
On AI, he noted, “So it is my reading that currently we consider AI as an agent, saathi, or assistant for us. I’ve started using it for many deep insights. But actually, after a few days, we will be the agents of AI. It will no longer be just an agent to us.”
iDay 2025 became a crucial platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their tech- driven startups. The event focused on cutting-edge topics such as AI, 5G, fintech, digital public infrastructure, e-commerce, space tech, startups, policies, smart cities, and regional internet trends. Experts discussed how these technologies are creating opportunities for businesses to accelerate and how government initiatives, like the Digital India Programme, are facilitating growth. These initiatives aim to position India as a digital superpower by 2030.
At iDay 2025, transformative sessions inspired the ecosystem—Col Sanjeev Yadav, Director, UIDAI, explored how Aadhaar authentication can power startup innovation, while Air Vice Marshal Retd. Dhananjay V Khot, AVSM, VM; Director, Strategy and Planning, IN-SPACe, highlighted India’s bold leap into the spacetech frontier.
The event also highlighted India’s digital economy growth, the expansion of internet connectivity, and how AI is shaping industries such as healthcare, agriculture, and innovation. Experts discussed how other open tech frameworks are reshaping India’s digital landscape, empowering startups to scale while improving access to services for underserved communities.
With Indicorns on the rise, Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder, Titan Capital and Snapdeal, joined the discussion on “Indicorns: Building India’s Enduring Startup Foundation—Release of India’s Indicorn List 2025.” Kunal shared, “India’s startup engine is thriving. 202 Indicorns with over ₹1.5 lakh crore in revenue and ₹7,393 crore in profits prove that building profit-first businesses at scale is not only possible but already happening. With 51 Indicorns, Delhi-NCR is leading the charge, powering jobs, innovation, and sustainable growth.”
Delhi-NCR Tops the Charts with 51 Indicorns as India’s Profit-First Startups Cross ₹1.5 Lakh Crore in Revenue
Indicorn—a Titan Capital initiative—highlights the rise of 202 “Indicorns,” or Indian startups with over ₹100 crore in annual revenue. Together, these companies generated ₹1,51,137 crore in revenue and ₹7,393 crore in profits while employing over 1.46 lakh people. Delhi-NCR leads the pack with 51 Indicorns, followed by Bengaluru (42) and Mumbai (35), reinforcing India’s shift toward scalable, profit-driven entrepreneurship.
The event featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including event co-chairs Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO, Leverage Edu; Apurva Chamaria, Global Head, VC and Startup Partnerships, Google; and Upasana Taku, Co- Founder and CEO, MobiKwik; alongside industry leaders such as Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO, Startup Policy Forum; Akshat Babbar, Managing Director, ChrysCapital; Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company; Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, One97 and Paytm; and Ankur Warikoo, Founder, WebVeda. These leaders shared their insights through fireside chats, panel discussions, and keynote speeches.
iDay 2025 facilitated unparalleled networking opportunities, connecting entrepreneurs with decision-makers and fostering collaborations that will drive future innovation. The discussions equipped attendees with the knowledge needed to thrive in the evolving digital landscape.
Havas Media Network India served as the Silver Partner to this milestone event. Spotlighting the importance of iDay and its association with the Indian startup ecosystem, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “At Havas Media Network India, we take great pride in our consistent partnership with TiE, which continues to be a powerful force in shaping India’s startup ecosystem. iDay2025 brought together some of the most inspiring minds driving innovation and transformation. As champions of meaningful brands, we are committed to being enablers in this journey of entrepreneurial growth and digital progress.” TiE Delhi-NCR remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering innovation within India’s rapidly growing digital economy. iDay 2025 served as a milestone in this journey, laying the foundation for India to not only participate but also lead the global tech narrative.
About TiE Delhi-NCR
TiE Delhi-NCR is by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs. It is a member-based organisation, a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals who have come together under the TiE Delhi-NCR umbrella to foster future entrepreneurs and innovators. With the vision to help entrepreneurs gain access to the best experts and grow their businesses beyond conceivable limits, TiE Delhi-NCR is on a mission to provide budding and growing entrepreneurs the right networking, mentoring, and funding support for achieving business excellence. At the same time, the mission is to grow the rock-solid support of mentors, investors, and founders, through innovative programs and platforms that offer startups and entrepreneurs the best guidance for growth.
Website- delhi.tie.org
For more information, please contact:
● bushra@delhi.tie.org
● urmee@dharmamedia.in
Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi-starrer Kesari Veer postponed, new release date is...
Why Bengaluru grapples with frequent flooding every monsoon
Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is stable after major accident, hospital shares health update: 'He will be undergoing...'
Ranveer Allahbadia hits 10 million subscribers, gets YouTube Diamond Play Button weeks after India's Got Latent controversy
TiE Delhi-NCR’s India Internet Day Celebrates Indicorn Surge: Delhi-NCR leads with 51 start-ups crossing Rs 100 crore revenue each
India fires 'financial missile' at Pakistan, asks ADB to stop funding, bailout packages, Nirmala Sitharaman meets...
US bribery case: Gautam Adani aides meet Donald Trump team to seek dismissal of criminal charges
SRH pacer Mohammed Shami gets death threat via email with ransom demand of Rs...files FIR
FACT CHECK: Has India asked Asian Development Bank, Italian govt to cut funding to Pakistan?
IPL 2025: CSK rope in India's fastest T20 centurion as replacement for injured Vansh Bedi
Adieu Skype! As iconic app shuts down, know what will happen to your data, how to shift to Microsoft Teams
Mughal descendant seeks possession of Red Fort, Know about great- grand daughter of Bahadur Shah Zafar II
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls Sanskrit 'scientific' and 'most computer-friendly' language: 'Even NASA scientists have...'
India-Pakistan tension escalates: Evacuation, mock drill ordered on May 7, getting ready for war?
Woman gives NEET exam in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, becomes an inspiration for...
Sonakshi Sinha backs Kusha Kapila after she shuts down troll over vulgar remark: 'Hazaar gaali padegi, nani yaad...'
'Entitled to take offence': Sonu Nigam pens open letter after FIR for 'Pahalgam' remark in Bengaluru concert, asks 'who is at fault?'
Jio Recharge: Mukesh Ambani offers unlimited calls at just Rs 5 per day, perfect for...
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato ends 15-minute delivery service just 4 months after launch due to...
Prakash Raj attacks Bollywood for not speaking up on political issues: 'Half of them are sold, the other half is...'
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Pakistan, marks third quake in one month
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani performs Ganga Puja with Radhika Merchant at Har Ki Pauri, check pics here
Former Mumbai Indians player, part of IPL 2024, arrested in rape case, he is...
Has Pakistan begged Iran to de-escalate tensions with India after Pahalgam attack? Abbas Araghchi to visit Delhi after...
Pakistan-based hacker groups claim cyberattack on India, multiple defence websites hit amid soaring tensions over Pahalgam attack
Despite loss to Punjab Kings, LSG batter Ayush Badoni achieves THIS historic milestone
New link expressway to connect Noida airport to Ganga expressway, will pass through these cities, check route, other details
HIT 3 box office collection day 4: Nani-starrer action thriller is unstoppable, crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide
Bad news for TCS employees as IT firm cuts quarterly variable pay of...; check details
Mughal Empire in India: Where did the Mughals come from and why did they never return?
What After 10th & 12th? Learn Fashion Mastery Course With Raja Rani Coaching
Much before Pahalgam attack, India had warned Pakistan on Indus Waters Treaty because...
Good news for Noida residents! City set to open its first Deer Park and sunset safari in THIS sector
Good Bad Ugly OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajith Kumar-starrer blockbuster action comedy
This Game Of Thrones star will make his Bollywood debut, joins hands with veteran Indian actor-director, he is..
India slip one spot in latest ICC Men's Test Rankings, check list of top 5 teams
From Mukesh Ambani to Riteish Desmukh: Meet Indians who owns Elon Musk's Tesla cars despite no official India launch
After Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir joins hands with Bhushan Kumar for this project, says 'it’s a movement...'
Russia's Putin calls PM Modi, extends full support to India in fight against terrorism
Israel approves full Gaza takeover plan as war with Hamas escalates
Adnan Sami claims Pakistani boys told him he 'left in good time', criticised Pakistani army: 'We also want to...'
'Sonu Nigam insulted our language': Kannada film and music industry demands complete ban on singer
SHOCKING! 2 teens kill each other after fight over 'who gets tandoori roti first' at wedding
Met Gala 2025: When, where to watch fashion's biggest night live in India
More trouble for Samay Raina, SC issues notice to YouTuber, 4 others for insensitive remarks against persons with disability: 'Show up or face...'
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE: Bhagyathara BT-1 May 5 Result TODAY; first prize Rs 1 crore
Days after Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani MP reveals which country will he go to if war breaks out with India, not US, China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, it is...
India fires diplomatic salvo! Strategy to take on Pakistan in UNSC on Pahalgam attack, New Delhi takes THIS step...
Elon Musk changes name to 'Groklon Rust' on X, sparks social media debate, netizens think hidden meaning behind this move is...
Delhi to Pune in just 20 hours: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to cut travel time between these two cities, check route, distance, stoppages, ticket price, top speed to be...
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par first look poster unveiled, these 10 actors to make debut
Meet Ajit Jain who worked as salesman, lost job, now right-hand man of world’s 6th richest, his net worth is...
Meet India’s youngest IITian, farmer's son who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, got job at Apple, he is now…
India shuts down Salal Dam on Chenab River in wake of Pahalgam attack; water levels fall in Reasi
Economic 'surgical attack' on Pakistan! Islamic nation to starve of funds as India may take THIS step at IMF
Met Gala 2025: Kiara Advani's first pic from NYC steals spotlight, Sidharth Malhotra's adorable gesture wins hearts
Big tension for Pakistan, Defence Secretary meets PM Modi days after Pahalgam terror attack, briefs him on...
Ajaz Khan booked for rape amid House Arrest web show controversy: Report
Meet wife of Indian billionaire who had to sell his Rs 12000 crore company for just Rs 74, her profession is..., her husband is...
Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD issues 'orange alert' for heavy rainfall today, temperature to fall to...
Big blow to Kavya Maran's SRH in the middle of IPL, this key player ruled out due to..., 22-year-old cricketer to replace him
Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala debut outfit has 'Bengal Tiger' connection? Sabyasachi shares big hint
Meet 'father of atomic bomb' who was deeply influenced by Bhagavad Gita, has this link with Albert Einstein, once considered ending his life due to..., his name is...
Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan meets sith major car accident in Ahmedabad, hospitalised
Not Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, this is the happiest country in the world, where Indians can also study, top university is...
Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam at 22 without coaching in first attempt, secured AIR..., her parents are...
Indians use VPN to access Pakistan star Hania Aamir's Instagram account, actress reacts: 'Ro doongi'
This train to cut travel time between Delhi and Rajasthan soon, check project cost, stoppages and other details
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2025: MSBSHSE results declared at mahahsscboard.in; 91.88% passing percentage
Bharti Singh swears by this ayurvedic drink to control diabetes naturally, know how to make it at home
IPL 2025: KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane achieves major milestone, beats Chris Gayle to join Virat Kohli in this elite list
Met Gala 2025: Sidharth Malhotra joins pregnant Kiara Advani ahead of her debut
GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2025 DECLARED: Know how to check Gujarat Board Class 12 result online
Meet man who once studied in IIT Kanpur, raised Rs 120 crore for startup, but now struggling to pay rent due to...
This Muslim country offers to mediate between India-Pakistan as tensions rise after Pahalgam terror attack, it is...
Met Gala 2025: US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump not on guest list? Report claims...
Pakistan's tallest building is located in this city, no match for Dubai's Burj Khalifa, height is..., name is...
Prakash Raj says 'can't ban film unless it's porn' amid Pakistani star Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal release in India
Big B's son Abhishek Bachchan is getting Rs 1800000 per month from this bank for..., in five years the amount will jump to...
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues 'yellow alert' as heavy rains, thunderstorms expected this week, check detailed forecast here
Viral video: Angry Rakhee Gulzar almost slaps director, netizens say she is 'next Jaya Bachchan'
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 date, time: MSBSHSE Class 12th Results TODAY, know how to download scorecard
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says Bollywood is ‘chor’, slams Hindi film industry: 'Aur usse bhi pathetic yeh...'
After Rishabh Pant loses his bat and wicket on same delivery, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's reaction goes viral, watch
Big update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Ashwini Vaishnaw shares good news, says 'work on station walls has...'
Donald Trump to impose 100 percent tariff on all foreign films produced outside US
Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala 2025 outfit dilemma: Singer asks fans for suggestions ‘Ki paiye fer?’
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu sets world record with 15-hour press conference: Why is opposition demanding apology from him?
IPL 2025: Stephen Fleming backs MS Dhoni, opens up on why CSK legend gave bowling to Khaleel Ahmed in 19th over against RCB
Rajnath Singh's big hint amid tension with Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack: 'What you desire will...'
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 THIS week? Know how to check CBSE Board class 10, 12 results online
'Stay away from...': Harshardhan Rane reacts after Babil Khan slams Bollywood, calls out Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi in viral video
Viral video: Prakash Raj calls PM Narendra Modi 'useless, shameless, heartless' for this reason, divided netizens say 'villain on reel...'
Meet farmer’s son from Chhapra, who studied at IIT Delhi, worked with leading brands, later built Rs 5800 crore startup
SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
This is Mukesh Ambani’s favourite food, it’s a...; it costs Rs...
Viral video: Girl's stunning dance moves to 'Uyi Amma' break the internet, netizens say 'better than real song'
Meet man who left IIT Bombay, later earned Rs 286 crore in 150 days, now runs...
Viral video: Travel vlogger films peacock demonstrating beautiful dance to woo peahen, leaves netizens in awe! WATCH
Meet IPS officer, daughter of an ex-MP, once a Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC on her first attempt with AIR...