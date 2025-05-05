With 1,200+ attendees, iDay 2025 closed with bold calls for deeper policy support, capital access, and founder-driven innovation to fuel India’s next tech chapter. Indicorn, a Titan Capital initiative, spotlights 202 profitable startups with + Rs 100 Cr revenue.

India Internet Day (iDay), India’s definitive startup event for tech entrepreneurs hosted by TiE Delhi-NCR at The Leela Ambience, concluded today, marking a high point in redefining India’s position as a rising global digital power. In its 14th edition, the event brought together more than 1,200 attendees, 60+ investors, over 50 speakers, and 40+ partners, alongside policymakers and industry leaders. The focus was on driving collaboration to propel India toward its predicted $1 trillion digital economy by 2030.

India’s digital economy is expanding at double the pace of overall GDP growth, with projections showing it will contribute to one-fifth of national GDP by 2029. By 2025, India’s internet user base is expected to cross 900 million, with rural adoption playing a significant role in driving growth. Event sessions discussed how this momentum creates a fertile ground for startups, digital platforms, and tech ventures to scale, positioning India as a leader in the global tech landscape.

Opening the conversation on India’s policy environment shaping the future of the digital economy, Dr Abhijit Phukon, Economic Adviser, Department of Financial Services, Government of India, stated, “As innovation evolves rapidly, our regulatory approach must be equally adaptive and predictive. The goal is to ensure that digital and financial ecosystems remain secure while enabling innovation to thrive. A balanced regulatory environment builds trust, protects consumers, and allows startups to grow responsibly. The government remains deeply committed to collaborating with industry to strike that balance and drive inclusive digital growth.”

“India Internet Day 2025 reaffirmed its role as the crucible where India’s digital doctrine is not just discussed—but actively redefined,” said Upasana Sharma,

Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR. “With over 1,200 attendees, 60+ investors, and 50+ speakers, the event became a high-voltage hub for bold ideas on artificial intelligence, startup scaling, and Bharat’s digital acceleration. At a time when India is poised to lead the global AI revolution, iDay provided a critical platform for innovators, policymakers, and technologists to converge. The space tech session led by IN-SPACe was particularly electric—signaling India’s next leap into frontier technologies and deeptech. Events like iDay are no longer just conferences; they are launchpads for India’s tech-powered future.”

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, One97 and Paytm, joined a discussion on “Keynote – Dreaming Big, Building Bold: India’s Road to Tech Superpower.” Vijay compared the 2014 era of startup funding to “crossing flyovers in Delhi’s Outer Ring Road.” He explained, “The first flyover you cross is angel funding. For the second flyover, there’s no series A funding because all are tourist VCs. At that time, VCs were opening a few bases in India. Now, Outer Ring Road has all the flyovers. I think funding in India is not that big of a problem. Now, investors will value you if you are building for India in India.”

On AI, he noted, “So it is my reading that currently we consider AI as an agent, saathi, or assistant for us. I’ve started using it for many deep insights. But actually, after a few days, we will be the agents of AI. It will no longer be just an agent to us.”

iDay 2025 became a crucial platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their tech- driven startups. The event focused on cutting-edge topics such as AI, 5G, fintech, digital public infrastructure, e-commerce, space tech, startups, policies, smart cities, and regional internet trends. Experts discussed how these technologies are creating opportunities for businesses to accelerate and how government initiatives, like the Digital India Programme, are facilitating growth. These initiatives aim to position India as a digital superpower by 2030.

At iDay 2025, transformative sessions inspired the ecosystem—Col Sanjeev Yadav, Director, UIDAI, explored how Aadhaar authentication can power startup innovation, while Air Vice Marshal Retd. Dhananjay V Khot, AVSM, VM; Director, Strategy and Planning, IN-SPACe, highlighted India’s bold leap into the spacetech frontier.

The event also highlighted India’s digital economy growth, the expansion of internet connectivity, and how AI is shaping industries such as healthcare, agriculture, and innovation. Experts discussed how other open tech frameworks are reshaping India’s digital landscape, empowering startups to scale while improving access to services for underserved communities.

With Indicorns on the rise, Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder, Titan Capital and Snapdeal, joined the discussion on “Indicorns: Building India’s Enduring Startup Foundation—Release of India’s Indicorn List 2025.” Kunal shared, “India’s startup engine is thriving. 202 Indicorns with over ₹1.5 lakh crore in revenue and ₹7,393 crore in profits prove that building profit-first businesses at scale is not only possible but already happening. With 51 Indicorns, Delhi-NCR is leading the charge, powering jobs, innovation, and sustainable growth.”

Delhi-NCR Tops the Charts with 51 Indicorns as India’s Profit-First Startups Cross ₹1.5 Lakh Crore in Revenue

Indicorn—a Titan Capital initiative—highlights the rise of 202 “Indicorns,” or Indian startups with over ₹100 crore in annual revenue. Together, these companies generated ₹1,51,137 crore in revenue and ₹7,393 crore in profits while employing over 1.46 lakh people. Delhi-NCR leads the pack with 51 Indicorns, followed by Bengaluru (42) and Mumbai (35), reinforcing India’s shift toward scalable, profit-driven entrepreneurship.

The event featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including event co-chairs Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO, Leverage Edu; Apurva Chamaria, Global Head, VC and Startup Partnerships, Google; and Upasana Taku, Co- Founder and CEO, MobiKwik; alongside industry leaders such as Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO, Startup Policy Forum; Akshat Babbar, Managing Director, ChrysCapital; Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company; Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, One97 and Paytm; and Ankur Warikoo, Founder, WebVeda. These leaders shared their insights through fireside chats, panel discussions, and keynote speeches.

iDay 2025 facilitated unparalleled networking opportunities, connecting entrepreneurs with decision-makers and fostering collaborations that will drive future innovation. The discussions equipped attendees with the knowledge needed to thrive in the evolving digital landscape.

Havas Media Network India served as the Silver Partner to this milestone event. Spotlighting the importance of iDay and its association with the Indian startup ecosystem, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “At Havas Media Network India, we take great pride in our consistent partnership with TiE, which continues to be a powerful force in shaping India’s startup ecosystem. iDay2025 brought together some of the most inspiring minds driving innovation and transformation. As champions of meaningful brands, we are committed to being enablers in this journey of entrepreneurial growth and digital progress.” TiE Delhi-NCR remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering innovation within India’s rapidly growing digital economy. iDay 2025 served as a milestone in this journey, laying the foundation for India to not only participate but also lead the global tech narrative.

About TiE Delhi-NCR

TiE Delhi-NCR is by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs. It is a member-based organisation, a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals who have come together under the TiE Delhi-NCR umbrella to foster future entrepreneurs and innovators. With the vision to help entrepreneurs gain access to the best experts and grow their businesses beyond conceivable limits, TiE Delhi-NCR is on a mission to provide budding and growing entrepreneurs the right networking, mentoring, and funding support for achieving business excellence. At the same time, the mission is to grow the rock-solid support of mentors, investors, and founders, through innovative programs and platforms that offer startups and entrepreneurs the best guidance for growth.



Website- delhi.tie.org

For more information, please contact:

● bushra@delhi.tie.org

● urmee@dharmamedia.in