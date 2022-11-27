Tiantian Kullander, co-founder of $3 billion crypto firm, passes away in his sleep

Tiantian Kullander passes away at the age of 30 | Photo: Pixabay

Tiantian Kullander, co-founder of Amber group, a cryptocurrency firm passed away at the age of 30. The official statement reads that Kullander passed away in his sleep.

Also known as TT, the former Amber Group co-founder was also one of the board members for esports company Fnatic and founded KeeperDAO, a decentralized finance protocol that allows participants to trade, borrow and stake assets with protection from miner value-extracted bots, before returning it to the community.

In an official statement, Amber Group noted that TT had devoted his heart and soul to the company, leading by example with “his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity.” The company's official statement said that TT had devoted his heart and soul to the company, leading by example with “his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity.”

Amber group was started by four traders — Kullander, Michael Wu, Wayne Huo and Tony He — as well as Bloomberg LP developer Thomas Zhu with the aim to explore machine learning for trading.

Kullander previously worked in structured credit trading at Goldman Sachs and as an emerging markets trader at Morgan Stanley. In 2019, he was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, which recognizes ​​the brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders and stars.