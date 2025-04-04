This playful banter offered a rare glimpse into Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s dynamics as a couple. Though the interview aired years ago, the moment has resurfaced online, sparking conversations and delighting fans who enjoyed this lighter side of the power couple’s relationship.

In a surprising and humorous revelation, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, shared a rare candid moment during an interview that has resurfaced and captivated social media. Known for his sharp business acumen, Ambani showcased his playful side during an appearance on the decades-old Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, a popular Indian talk show that delved into the personal lives of prominent figures.

In the episode featuring Mukesh and Nita Ambani, host Simi Garewal posed a lighthearted question to Nita: "If not Mukesh, who would you go on a date with?" Without hesitation, Nita named former US President Bill Clinton. Her unexpected answer left the audience and Simi surprised. However, it was Mukesh Ambani’s witty response that stole the spotlight. Turning to Simi with a smile, he quipped, "Well, if Nita wants to date Clinton, then I’d like to go on a date with you!" The room erupted in laughter as Simi graciously joined in on the fun.

This playful banter offered a rare glimpse into Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s dynamics as a couple. Though the interview aired years ago, the moment has resurfaced online, sparking conversations and delighting fans who enjoyed this lighter side of the power couple’s relationship.