Three IPOs hit Dalal Street today, SME firms to raise Rs 159 crore, details here

Three SME IPOs worth nearly Rs 159 crore will open this week, while seven companies are scheduled to debut on Indian stock exchanges.

India's primary market continues to attract investor interest despite mixed sentiment in the secondary market. This week, three new SME initial public offerings (IPOs) are scheduled to open for subscription, while seven companies are set to make their stock market debut.

Notably, there will be no fresh IPO launch in the mainboard segment this week, with all new offerings coming from the SME space.

Three SME IPOs Opening This Week

1. Utkal Speciality Industries India IPO Opens June 10

The first public issue to hit the market this week is Utkal Speciality Industries India, a manufacturer of paper-based products and packaging materials.

The company plans to raise Rs 34.5 crore through a fresh issue of 52.34 lakh shares. The IPO will open on June 10 with a price band of Rs 62-66 per share.

According to the company, the proceeds will be used for working capital requirements, debt repayment, purchase of machinery for a new manufacturing facility in Odisha's Khurda district and other corporate purposes.

2. Susan Electricals India IPO Opens June 11

The second IPO comes from Susan Electricals India, which manufactures aluminium and copper-based winding wires, conductors and cables.

The New Delhi-based company aims to raise Rs 70.4 crore through an issue comprising 55.42 lakh shares. The IPO includes a fresh issue of 47.42 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 8 lakh shares by the promoter.

The issue will open on June 11 with a price band of Rs 120-127 per share.

Funds raised from the fresh issue will be utilised for expanding manufacturing capacity, meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

3. Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO Opens June 12

The final IPO of the week will be Horizon Reclaim (India), a reclaimed rubber manufacturer based in Uttar Pradesh. The company plans to mobilise Rs 54.27 crore through a public issue of 52.69 lakh shares. The price band has been fixed at Rs 98-103 per share.

The issue opens on June 12, with proceeds earmarked for debt repayment, working capital needs, installation of additional plant and machinery and other corporate requirements.

Existing IPOs Continue To Draw Interest

In the mainboard segment, the IPO of Hexagon Nutrition remains open for subscription until June 9. The issue received a positive response on its opening day and was subscribed 1.65 times.

Meanwhile, in the SME segment, the IPOs of UHM Vacation and Vahh Chemicals will close on June 8, while Genxai Analytics will close on June 9.

As of the latest available data:

UHM Vacation subscribed 67%

Vahh Chemicals subscribed 6.19 times

Genxai Analytics subscribed 56%

Seven Companies Set To List This Week

The listing calendar is equally busy, with seven companies expected to begin trading on stock exchanges.

Merritronix and SMR Jewels started trading on the BSE SME platform on June 8. The shares of UHM Vacation and Vahh Chemicals are scheduled to list on June 11, while Genxai Analytics will debut on the NSE Emerge platform on June 12.

In the mainboard segment, CMR Green Technologies is expected to list on June 10, followed by Hexagon Nutrition on June 11.

Grey Market Signals Positive Debut

According to market observers, CMR Green Technologies shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of over 35%, while Hexagon Nutrition was trading at a premium of more than 14%.

The grey market is an unofficial platform where IPO shares are traded before their official stock exchange listing. While GMP is often used to gauge investor sentiment, it does not guarantee listing performance.

Primary Market Momentum Remains Intact

Even as benchmark indices continue to witness bouts of volatility, investor appetite for IPOs remains resilient, particularly in the SME segment.

With three fresh issues opening and multiple listings lined up, the week is expected to keep primary market participants busy despite the absence of a new mainboard IPO launch.