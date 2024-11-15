Dhoni Entertainment is just one facet of MS Dhoni’s expansive business portfolio, which has contributed to his staggering net worth of ₹1030 crore

ormer Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has built an impressive business empire worth crores, with his mother-in-law, Sheila Singh, playing a pivotal role in one of his ventures.

Sheila Singh serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dhoni Entertainment Limited, a production house co-managed by Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Dhoni. Since 2020, both Sheila and Sakshi have worked as CEOs, steering the company toward significant achievements.

Together, Sheila and Sakshi have transformed Dhoni Entertainment into a thriving enterprise, delivering successful projects and establishing a solid foundation valued at millions. Reports indicate that under their leadership, the company’s net worth has soared past ₹800 crore, with Sakshi Dhoni holding the largest stake.

Interestingly, Sheila Singh’s husband, RK Singh, had a professional connection with Dhoni’s father, Pan Singh Dhoni, during Dhoni's early career days. The two worked together at Kanoi Group's Binaguri Tea Company, while Sheila managed the household as a homemaker.

Dhoni Entertainment is just one facet of MS Dhoni’s expansive business portfolio, which has contributed to his staggering net worth of ₹1030 crore. This venture is a testament to the strategic leadership of both Sakshi and Sheila Singh in growing Dhoni’s off-field success.