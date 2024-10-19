Every successful actor has a dedicated manager steering their career behind the scenes, and in Shah Rukh Khan's illustrious Bollywood journey, Pooja Dadlani excels in this role. More than just a manager, she is a close family member and plays a crucial part in SRK's success.

Since 2012, Mumbai native Pooja Dadlani has been managing Shah Rukh Khan's professional life. Her duties extend far beyond organizing his schedule; she oversees legal matters and manages the operations of his business ventures, including Red Chillies Entertainment and the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.

According to various media reports, Pooja's annual salary ranges between ₹7 crore and ₹9 crore, reflecting the immense responsibility she carries in her multi-faceted role. Her dedication and significant contributions to SRK's career are mirrored in her impressive earnings.

Pooja Dadlani's luxurious lifestyle further attests to her success. With an estimated net worth of around ₹50 crore, she has demonstrated her expertise not only in managing SRK's career but also her personal finances. Additionally, she owns a multi-crore home in Mumbai, designed by Gauri Khan, showcasing her prosperous life, as reported by GQ India.