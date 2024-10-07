Twitter
This woman helped her husband earn Rs 50000000 per day, today he is CEO of America's IT corporation, he is...

Anjali Pichai, originally from Kota, Rajasthan, met Sundar while studying at IIT Kharagpur, where she pursued a degree in chemical engineering.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 06:37 AM IST

This woman helped her husband earn Rs 50000000 per day, today he is CEO of America's IT corporation, he is...
Anjali Pichai is the wife of Sundar Pichai, the highest-paid Indian CEO in the world. Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company, which has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion. While Sundar Pichai is a well-known figure globally, less is known about Anjali, who has played a key role in his success. Sundar Pichai earns an annual salary exceeding ₹1,800 crore, with a package of ₹1,869 crore in 2022—surpassing even Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man. This means Sundar earns over ₹5 crore per day. He has publicly credited Anjali for his decision to stay at Google, despite job offers from companies like Twitter and Yahoo, as it was her advice that kept him with the company.

When Sundar moved to the U.S., the couple faced months of separation, unable to speak frequently due to the high cost of long-distance calls at the time. Reports suggest that several companies have tried to recruit Pichai, but Anjali has consistently advised him to stay with Google. Thanks to her counsel, Sundar Pichai is on track to become a "rare" billionaire, as his net worth nears $1 billion (₹8,342 crore). Since joining Google, the company’s stock has surged by more than 400%, and with the ongoing AI boom, Google continues to reach new heights.

Anjali Pichai, originally from Kota, Rajasthan, met Sundar while studying at IIT Kharagpur, where she pursued a degree in chemical engineering. After graduating, she began her career at Accenture, where she worked for three years before joining Intuit. Currently, Anjali Pichai holds the position of Business Operations Manager at Intuit.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
