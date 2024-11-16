Mansa Musa’s vast riches were rooted in the Mali Empire’s abundant natural resources

Throughout history, one figure stands out as the wealthiest person to ever live: Mansa Musa, a 14th-century African emperor whose fortune far surpasses that of today's richest individuals. Born in 1280 AD, Mansa Musa ascended to the throne of the Mali Empire in West Africa in 1312 AD. His wealth, when adjusted for inflation, is estimated to have been around $400 billion—towering over modern billionaires like Elon Musk ($195.8 billion), Jeff Bezos ($194.6 billion), and Indian magnates such as Mukesh Ambani ($117.8 billion), Gautam Adani ($83.6 billion), and Ratan Tata.

Gold mines in regions such as Bambuk, Wangara, Bure, Galam, and Taghaza ensured a steady supply of gold, while the empire's northern areas were major salt producers. His realm encompassed parts of present-day Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali, and Burkina Faso, with Timbuktu as its cultural and economic hub.

Renowned for his generosity and wisdom, Mansa Musa’s lavish gifts of Malian gold were legendary, though storytellers often tempered their accounts to avoid portraying him as wasteful. Lucy Duran of the School of African and Oriental Studies in London emphasized his remarkable generosity.

In 1324, Mansa Musa embarked on a historic pilgrimage to Mecca, a journey that solidified his legacy. His caravan, said to be the largest ever to traverse the Sahara desert, included 100 camels loaded with gold, 12,000 servants, and 60,000 slaves, according to the BBC. During this pilgrimage, he reportedly carried 18 tonnes of gold—valued at over $957 million in 2022—further cementing his place in history as a symbol of unimaginable wealth and generosity.