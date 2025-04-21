Anil reportedly grew dissatisfied, believing his responsibilities were becoming increasingly symbolic, while Mukesh retained control over key strategic decisions. By late 2004, their differences became public.

Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani is currently Asia’s wealthiest man and is known for transforming RIL into India’s most valuable company. However, his rise to the top was not a cakewalk and he faced resistance within his own family. After the passing of his father and Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani in July 2002, the absence of a formal will created uncertainty about the future leadership of the group. Both sons, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, were involved in the business by then—Mukesh having joined in 1981, followed by Anil in 1983. Following their father's death, Mukesh assumed the role of Chairman, while Anil was named Managing Director.

Initially, the leadership arrangement seemed to function smoothly. However, tensions quietly began to escalate. Anil reportedly grew dissatisfied, believing his responsibilities were becoming increasingly symbolic, while Mukesh retained control over key strategic decisions. By late 2004, their differences became public.

To resolve the conflict, the family eventually opted for a division of assets. With the help of their mother, Kokilaben Ambani, the brothers agreed to split the business in 2005. Mukesh took charge of the group’s core petrochemicals and refining operations, including Reliance Industries Limited, Reliance Petroleum, IPCL (Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd), and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd. Anil Ambani, on the other hand, received control of ventures like Reliance Communications (RCOM), Reliance Energy, Reliance Capital, and Reliance Natural Resources Ltd.

The years that followed painted very different pictures for the two siblings. Mukesh continued to expand RIL into new sectors such as telecommunications and retail, turning it into a global powerhouse. Anil’s businesses, however, faced multiple setbacks, with several of his companies eventually struggling under heavy debt or declaring bankruptcy.