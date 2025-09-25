THIS company of Ratan Tata loses Rs 238616600000, suffers big losses due to…; here’s what we know

Tata Motors' shares have plummeted today, with the company's stock price dropping nearly 4% on the BSE.

Tata Motors' shares are experiencing a significant downturn today, with the company's stock price dropping nearly 4% to Rs 655.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This decline comes in the wake of a report that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Tata Motors' UK-based subsidiary, has fallen victim to a cyber attack, potentially resulting in a staggering loss of £2 billion (approximately Rs 238.61 billion).

Impact of the cyber attack on JLR

The cyber attack has forced JLR to halt production at several of its manufacturing plants, exacerbating the financial strain on the company. Notably, JLR had not secured cyber insurance coverage for such incidents, further aggravating the financial burden. Initially, production was suspended until September 24, but the shutdown has since been extended until October 1, severely disrupting the company's operations. As a result, JLR's 33,000 employees have been instructed to stay home until the issue is resolved.

Financial implications for Tata Motors

The potential loss of £2 billion is substantial, especially considering that JLR's profit after tax for the previous financial year was £1.8 billion. This implies that the estimated loss could wipe out the company's entire annual earnings or even exceed it. JLR accounts for approximately 70% of Tata Motors' total revenue, making it a crucial contributor to the company's business. According to reports, JLR was in the process of acquiring a cyber insurance policy from Lockton, a leading independent insurance brokerage firm, but the policy was not finalized before the attack.

Tata Motors' share price performance

As of the latest update, Tata Motors' shares had closed 2.7% lower at Rs 682.75 on the BSE on Wednesday. By 11:30 AM, the stock was trading at ₹663.15, reflecting a 2.87% decline. The company's market capitalization stands at Rs 2.58 trillion, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The share price has been volatile, with a 52-week high of Rs 1,000.40 and a low of Rs 535.75.

According to reports, JLR is incurring losses of approximately £50 million or $68 million per week due to the production halt. Tata Motors has not officially confirmed the exact amount of losses but acknowledges the significant impact of the cyber attack on its business operations