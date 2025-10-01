Add DNA as a Preferred Source
THIS Tata Group company to manufacture first made-in-India Airbus helicopters in ..., first delivery by ...

Tata Advanced Systems will build Airbus H125 helicopters at Karnataka’s Vemagal plant, with first Made-in-India delivery expected in 2027.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 07:27 PM IST

THIS Tata Group company to manufacture first made-in-India Airbus helicopters in ..., first delivery by ...
Tata Group company Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) becomes the first private sector company to set up a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the Airbus H125 helicopters. It will establish the plant at Vemagal in Karnataka’s Kolar district. The Ratan Tata company will manufacture   European aerospace major Airbus’s best-selling helicopter, H125. Airbus announced on Wednesday that the first made-in-India H125 helicopter is expected to be delivered in early 2027. It also said that the FAL will serve the Indian market as well as other markets in the region.

TASL-Airbus deal to manufacture helicopter

The project was announced when French President Emmanuel Macron visited India and became the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade in 2024. Airbus and TASL shortlisted eight potential sites for the FAL. The TASL plans to manufacture a military version–H125M, besides the civilian helicopter. It will have high levels of indigenised components and technologies.

The H125 helicopter is viewed as an 'ideal successor' to Cheetah and Chetak helicopters used by the Indian armed forces. Airbus and the government undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) signed an industrial collaboration agreement dating back over sixty years. 

(TASL and Airbus to manufacture H125  helicopters.)

'Made in India' H125 helicopter 

Airbus said in a statement, "The ‘Made in India’ H125 helicopter will help develop new civil and para-public market segments and also meet the Indian armed force’s requirement for a light multi-role helicopter, especially on the icy heights of the country’s Himalayan frontiers."  

According to Airbus, the projected demand for the H125 class of helicopters in India and neighbouring countries of Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives is pegged at 500 helicopters over the next 20 years. At present, these countries have about 350 civil and para-public helicopters, of which around 250 are in India. 

