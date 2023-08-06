Headlines

This swimming champ runs Rs 100 crore food brand backed by Anushka Sharma, partnered with Amazon; net worth is…

Meghana Narayan is a swimming champion and now a working mom, who runs a massive food brand after teaming up with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Amazon.

DNA Web Team

Aug 06, 2023

Anushka Sharma has multiple business investments which has contributed to her massive net worth. Extensively advertising a healthy lifestyle, Anushka Sharma teamed up with swimming champion Meghana Narayan to establish a major food brand.

Meghana Narayan, who is an international swimming champion, has now built her own snack food company Wholsum Foods (Slurrp Farms and Millie), in which Anushka Sharma is a major investor. Sharma also turned the brand ambassador of the company, which is now generating a revenue of Rs 100 crore.

Meghana Narayan is an international swimming champ who has won hundreds of gold medals and represented India for eight years. She also participated in the Asian Games and is the former national champion in swimming.

After getting married and becoming a mom, Narayan realized the importance of healthy and fun snack foods for her children, and teamed up with Shauravi Malik, another working mom, to found Wholsum Foods, a company that sells organic snack foods for children.

Marketing vegan, organic, and healthy breakfast and snack options for children, Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik caught the eye of actress Anushka Sharma, who has built a massive business empire through strategic investments.

Anushka Sharma became the biggest investor in Wholsum Foods, turning Meghana’s dream project into a reality. Soon, the former swimming champion took the company from Rs 5 crore revenue to over Rs 100 crore revenue.

In an interview with Business Today, Narayan also revealed that her company is projected to have revenue of over Rs 500 crore by the year 2025. Further, her food brand Wholsum Foods has also teamed up with the e-commerce site Amazon.

Apart from partnering with Anushka Sharma, Wholsum Foods also partnered with Amazon after Slurrp Farm was among top 3 winners at the 2021 Amazon Global Startup Accelerator program, giving the young business a major push.

Meghana Narayan’s net worth is over Rs 5 crore, and she has established herself as a leader in the entrepreneurial space.

