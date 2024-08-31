This super market is much older than Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Smart Bazaar, Big Bazaar, it was launched in...

Imagine a supermarket that has been serving customers since long before India's independence—before the country even dreamt of brands like Reliance and Big Bazaar. Hidden in the heart of Pune lies Dorabjee’s, a supermarket that has been operational since 1911, making it a silent witness to over a century of Indian history.

Dorabjee’s, established by Dorabji Patel, was born from a vision in 1911 when he purchased the property from the British. This establishment stands as a testament to the era's entrepreneurial spirit, flourishing long before the retail giants of today made their mark.

What makes Dorabjee’s truly special is not just its longevity but its unmatched reputation in Pune. Locals believe that if a product is unavailable at Dorabjee’s, it cannot be found anywhere else in the city. This trust has been built over decades of exceptional service, including the provision of convenient, free parking—an amenity that even modern stores struggle to offer consistently.

Dorabjee’s also prides itself on being a global marketplace within itself. The supermarket has been importing products from around the world, bringing international flavors to Pune's doorstep for over a century. Today, with multiple branches across the city, Dorabjee’s continues to be a beloved shopping destination, holding its ground against the sprawling chains of the modern retail world.

This is not just a store; it's a living piece of history, older than India's most prominent retail giants. Dorabjee’s continues to thrive, proving that sometimes, the old ways are still the best.