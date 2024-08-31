Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

John Abraham talks about producers' lack of faith, appreciates Nitish Rajput for being unbiased

This super market is much older than Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Smart Bazaar, Big Bazaar, it was launched in...

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Know about 10 largest mall of India, the name at second place will leave you surprised

Meet man who lives in Rs 2550 crore homes, owns many planes, 7000 cars, PM is set to meet him, he is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
John Abraham talks about producers' lack of faith, appreciates Nitish Rajput for being unbiased

John Abraham talks about producers' lack of faith, appreciates Nitish Rajput for being unbiased

This super market is much older than Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Smart Bazaar, Big Bazaar, it was launched in...

This super market is much older than Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Smart Bazaar, Big Bazaar, it was launched in...

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

10 animals with super senses

10 animals with super senses

6 animals that reproduce without mating

6 animals that reproduce without mating

Indian movies re-releasing in cinemas this week

Indian movies re-releasing in cinemas this week

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

HomeBusiness

Business

This super market is much older than Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Smart Bazaar, Big Bazaar, it was launched in...

This establishment stands as a testament to the era's entrepreneurial spirit, flourishing long before the retail giants of today made their mark

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 06:19 PM IST

This super market is much older than Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Smart Bazaar, Big Bazaar, it was launched in...
A supermarket that has been serving customers since long before India's independence
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Imagine a supermarket that has been serving customers since long before India's independence—before the country even dreamt of brands like Reliance and Big Bazaar. Hidden in the heart of Pune lies Dorabjee’s, a supermarket that has been operational since 1911, making it a silent witness to over a century of Indian history.

Dorabjee’s, established by Dorabji Patel, was born from a vision in 1911 when he purchased the property from the British. This establishment stands as a testament to the era's entrepreneurial spirit, flourishing long before the retail giants of today made their mark.

What makes Dorabjee’s truly special is not just its longevity but its unmatched reputation in Pune. Locals believe that if a product is unavailable at Dorabjee’s, it cannot be found anywhere else in the city. This trust has been built over decades of exceptional service, including the provision of convenient, free parking—an amenity that even modern stores struggle to offer consistently.

Dorabjee’s also prides itself on being a global marketplace within itself. The supermarket has been importing products from around the world, bringing international flavors to Pune's doorstep for over a century. Today, with multiple branches across the city, Dorabjee’s continues to be a beloved shopping destination, holding its ground against the sprawling chains of the modern retail world.

This is not just a store; it's a living piece of history, older than India's most prominent retail giants. Dorabjee’s continues to thrive, proving that sometimes, the old ways are still the best.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nita Ambani's message for bahu Radhika at Reliance AGM goes viral, here's what she said

Nita Ambani's message for bahu Radhika at Reliance AGM goes viral, here's what she said

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 29; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 29; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

John Abraham talks about producers' lack of faith, appreciates Nitish Rajput for being unbiased

John Abraham talks about producers' lack of faith, appreciates Nitish Rajput for being unbiased

Viral video: Woman leaves airport passengers in shock as she bites into her realistic 'suitcase' cake, watch

Viral video: Woman leaves airport passengers in shock as she bites into her realistic 'suitcase' cake, watch

UPSC fake certificate row: Good news for ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar as Delhi HC extends...

UPSC fake certificate row: Good news for ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar as Delhi HC extends...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement