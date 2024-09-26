Twitter
Business

Business

This stock of Ratan Tata has seen huge growth, price has jumped more than 4% in just one day

Investors who bought into Trent back in March 2023 at ₹3,881.75 are now seeing returns of 102.46% – a massive wealth increase in such a short time

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 04:05 PM IST

This stock of Ratan Tata has seen huge growth, price has jumped more than 4% in just one day
Ratan Tata
In the unpredictable world of the stock market, surprises come from unexpected places. But Trent Limited, a Tata Group company, stunned everyone with its astonishing rise. On Thursday, the stock opened at Rs 7,724.90 and skyrocketed to Rs 7,939.90, marking a massive 4.32% surge. What’s more impressive is that this stock has become a multibagger, doubling its investors' money in just six months.

Trent Limited’s share hit an all-time high on Thursday, and the stock is now one of the most sought-after in the market. Investors who bought into Trent back in March 2023 at ₹3,881.75 are now seeing returns of 102.46% – a massive wealth increase in such a short time. And if you think that’s impressive, consider the one-year performance: a 265% return, more than tripling the investment.

Behind this rapid rise lies the confidence of global brokerage firms like Citi. Their recent coverage initiated a ‘Buy’ rating for Trent, sparking increased interest in the stock. The firm set a new target price of ₹9,250, signalling a further 21% rise from its current value.

Trent Limited's stock closed at ₹7,724.90 on Thursday, up by 2.96%, solidifying its status as one of the most lucrative investments of the year. However, investors are reminded to consult with market experts before making any decisions, as stock market investments carry inherent risks.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
