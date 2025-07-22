This state to become India's first to launch mining tourism, inspired from..., it would cost Rs...

The Jharkhand government plans to highlight the mining sector via tourism to make people aware of local mineral industries and the heritage of natural resources. Through this initiative, Jharkhand will become the first state to start mining tourism.

Jharkhand has a treasure of nature, with beautiful green valleys, forests, lush green landscapes, waterfalls and others. On the other hand, it is a state famous for having rich mineral resources. The government is now planning to highlight this part of Jharkhand via tourism to make people aware of local mineral industries and the heritage of natural resources. Through this initiative, Jharkhand will become the first state to start mining tourism.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the initiative. The announcement came after he visited the Gava Museum of Mines in Barcelona, where he saw ancient mining techniques and relics from the Neolithic era. This reportedly inspired him to take up this idea. The mining sector always remained hidden and not much talked about. But through this tourism project the sector will get the spotlight and people, from students, travelers and the public, will know about its functioning and even history.

How rich is Jharkhand’s mining sector

Jharkhand possess around 40 per cent of India's total mineral wealth. Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar observed, “Jharkhand has been known as a mining state. We have taken the first step towards mining tourism in the state with CCL. Now, the mining sector is open for tourists, common men and educational groups.” To start the project in a well-planned manner, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a subsidiary of Coal India. The Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC) will manage all the operations, with support from CCL and other stakeholders.

How much would mining tourism cost?

The project will start in two phases with the first phase starting with a pilot tour to the North Urimari (Birsa) open-cast coal mine located in Ramgarh district. Under this phase, two tour routes have been designed for tourists:

-Rajrappa Route: This would cost Rs 2,800 + GST per person. This route will also have stops at different sites like the Chinnamastika temple and the panoramic Patratu valley.

-Patratu Route: This is worth Rs 2,500 + GST per person and would include Paryatan Vihar site before visitors are given the tour of the mine.

The tours will take place twice a week, with lunch included, and will have 10 to 20 people in each group. Apart from mines, the tours will take visitors to surrounding cultural and natural landmarks. The government has plans to start another mining tourism route in partnership with Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL).