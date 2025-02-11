Saravanakumar founded Kovai.co in 2011. The startup is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider that offers business-to-business solutions. It got its name from a Coimabtore’s city with the same name where it is established.

At a time when due to Coronavirus one of the most feared ideas was that of losing a job, a startup gave its employees assurances of being rewarding with high bonus in return of staying at the company for three years.

It was 2022 when cofounder of Kovai.co, a Coimbatore-based AI startup, promised that its employees will receive a bonus equivalent to six months' salary in January 2025 if they stay with the company for three years. Three years after the promise was made, Saravanakumar fulfilled his promise and dispensed Rs 14.5 crore as bonus to his team of 140 members in January 2025.

The bonus was given under an initiative, 'Together We Grow', which aimed at rewarding employees for their loyalty. On January 31, Kovai’s first batch of 80 long-serving employees received a surprise bonus, paid alongside their salaries.

When Saravanakumar was asked about the loyalty bonus, he said, “Startups often promise employees riches, but the shares they offer are usually just symbolic. I wanted to offer something tangible.”

Saravanakumar founded Kovai.co in 2011. The startup is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider that offers business-to-business solutions. It got its name from a Coimabtore’s city with the same name where it is established. Kovai.co’s clients include big corporations like BBC, Boeing, and Shell.

He deliberately chose not to implement Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). “I chose not to announce ESOPs because they are essentially paper money until a company takes external funding or goes for an IPO... This is not tied to targets. It’s a bonus for those who stayed with us for three years,” he said.

Kovai currently earns $15 million in annual revenue, valued at $100 million. Its founder aims to turn the company into a unicorn by reaching $100 million in revenue by 2030.