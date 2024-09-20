This startup from Shark Tank might end long queues at fuel stations by…

Nawgati’s growth has been driven by a community-focused approach, with over 14 lakh downloads and a dedicated group of beta testers providing valuable feedback

In a world where waiting in long fuel queues can make even the most patient drivers frustrated, a seemingly ordinary cab ride sparked an extraordinary innovation. Nawgati, a groundbreaking startup, is transforming the fueling experience across India. Founded by three recent graduates—Vaibhav Kaushik, Aalaap Nair and Aryan Sisodia—the company has swiftly ascended from a college project to a major industry disruptor.

The inception of Nawgati traces back to a conversation between Kaushik and his cab driver during a routine trip from Noida to Greater Noida. “My cab driver lamented the significant time and money lost while waiting at CNG stations. That conversation ignited the idea for Nawgati,” Kaushik recounted. Fast forward to today, Nawgati boasts an impressive market cap of Rs 103 crore and has become a frontrunner in the fueling industry.

Nawgati gained monumental traction after its appearance on Shark Tank India Season 2, where it secured a game-changing deal from sharks Amit Jain and Aman Gupta. “The Shark Tank deal was not merely about funding—it validated our business model and accelerated our growth significantly,” said Kaushik. This pivotal moment spurred a surge of interest from fuel station operators and partners, enabling Nawgati to scale rapidly.

The startup's flagship product, the Nawgati Fueling App, allows users to locate less crowded fuel stations in real-time, optimising routes and conserving fuel. For fuel station operators, Nawgati offers Aaveg, a B2B solution for real-time monitoring and congestion management.

Despite their youth and initial funding challenges, Kaushik and his team overcame obstacles with early support from the PIED Society incubator at BITS Pilani. Nawgati’s growth has been driven by a community-focused approach, with over 14 lakh downloads and a dedicated group of beta testers providing valuable feedback.

Nawgati’s solutions extend beyond convenience—they contribute to sustainability by reducing vehicle idling times and cutting carbon emissions. As they continue to innovate, Nawgati is not just enhancing fueling efficiency but also paving the way for a greener future.