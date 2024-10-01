This ‘sole monopolist’ Indian businessman was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata in his times, he sold…

The man remains an important figure in India’s rich mercantile history

Virji Vora, a prominent Gujarati businessman from Surat during the Mughal era, made a lasting impact on India's trade and economy in the 17th century. Known as the "merchant prince," Vora built an empire that stretched across India, Southeast Asia, the Red Sea, and Persian Gulf cities. His influence in trade and finance made him a key figure in the economic landscape of the time.

Vora, who belonged to the Srimali Oswal Porwal caste, was a lay leader involved in religious affairs and earned the title of Samghapati for his contributions. He was active between 1619 and the 1670s, trading goods like opium, bullion, ivory, coral, and lead. His business also extended to banking and money lending, making him a significant credit provider for both the British and Dutch East India Companies.

At his peak, Vora amassed personal wealth estimated at $8 million, a staggering sum for that era. He was known for monopolising certain imports into Surat and would often buy entire stocks, selling them later for huge profits.

Vora’s business operations were widespread, with agents stationed in important commercial hubs across India and beyond.

Despite being a competitor, he maintained a cordial relationship with the British East India Company, often sending them gifts and letters. He became their biggest creditor in Surat.

Historical records also indicate that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb once sought financial assistance from Vora during his campaign in the Deccan.

Virji Vora remains an important figure in India’s rich mercantile history.