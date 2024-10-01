This ‘sole monopolist’ Indian businessman was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata in his times, he sold…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

'Situation stable but...': Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on eastern Ladakh standoff

It's Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara vs Adam Gilchrist vs Muttiah Muralitharan

'We are laying it down for all...': Supreme Court's big order on bulldozer action

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN: India wins test series against Bangladesh by winning 2nd match by...

IND vs BAN: India wins test series against Bangladesh by winning 2nd match by...

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

Heart health: 7 dry fruits, seeds, nuts to lower cholesterol

Heart health: 7 dry fruits, seeds, nuts to lower cholesterol

THIS blood group makes best life partner

THIS blood group makes best life partner

10 mistakes that affect vitamin D absorption

10 mistakes that affect vitamin D absorption

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

This actor worked as electrician at Rajesh Khanna's house, wanted to be cricketer, his father once told him he was..

This actor worked as electrician at Rajesh Khanna's house, wanted to be cricketer, his father once told him he was..

HomeBusiness

Business

This ‘sole monopolist’ Indian businessman was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata in his times, he sold…

The man remains an important figure in India’s rich mercantile history

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 02:09 PM IST

This ‘sole monopolist’ Indian businessman was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata in his times, he sold…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Virji Vora, a prominent Gujarati businessman from Surat during the Mughal era, made a lasting impact on India's trade and economy in the 17th century. Known as the "merchant prince," Vora built an empire that stretched across India, Southeast Asia, the Red Sea, and Persian Gulf cities. His influence in trade and finance made him a key figure in the economic landscape of the time.

Vora, who belonged to the Srimali Oswal Porwal caste, was a lay leader involved in religious affairs and earned the title of Samghapati for his contributions. He was active between 1619 and the 1670s, trading goods like opium, bullion, ivory, coral, and lead. His business also extended to banking and money lending, making him a significant credit provider for both the British and Dutch East India Companies.

At his peak, Vora amassed personal wealth estimated at $8 million, a staggering sum for that era. He was known for monopolising certain imports into Surat and would often buy entire stocks, selling them later for huge profits. 

Vora’s business operations were widespread, with agents stationed in important commercial hubs across India and beyond.

Despite being a competitor, he maintained a cordial relationship with the British East India Company, often sending them gifts and letters. He became their biggest creditor in Surat. 

Historical records also indicate that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb once sought financial assistance from Vora during his campaign in the Deccan. 

Virji Vora remains an important figure in India’s rich mercantile history.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Keep your demat account safe from fraud with these 6 tips

Keep your demat account safe from fraud with these 6 tips

Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Vicky Kaushal; duo grooves to ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ at IIFA 2024, watch

Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Vicky Kaushal; duo grooves to ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ at IIFA 2024, watch

This ‘sole monopolist’ Indian businessman was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata in his times, he sold…

This ‘sole monopolist’ Indian businessman was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata in his times, he sold…

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

Lockdown made Moon's temperature go down, find other details

Lockdown made Moon's temperature go down, find other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement