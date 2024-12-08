A new promo celebrates the extraordinary journey of the tech-driven company, which first appeared on Season 1 in 2021

As Shark Tank India gears up for its fourth season, the spotlight is on one of the show’s biggest success stories, Proxgy. A new promo celebrates the extraordinary journey of the tech-driven company, which first appeared on Season 1 in 2021. Since receiving an investment of Rs 1 crore, Proxgy has seen meteoric growth, achieving a current valuation of Rs 400 crore, according to reports.

Co-founded by Pulkit Ahuja and Inderjit Singh Makkar, Proxgy introduced six patented ideas on the show, offering products like cameras, code scanners, and voice boxes designed for businesses needing surveillance and KYC verification. Despite facing skepticism from some judges, the duo struck a deal with Ashneer Grover and Peyush Bansal. Originally seeking Rs 35 lakh for 1% equity, they agreed to a Rs 1 crore investment for a 10% stake, valuing the company at Rs 10 crore at the time.

Pulkit credits Shark Tank India as a turning point for Proxgy. “Shark Tank made us what we are today,” he said in the promo.

However, it is unclear if Ashneer Grover and Peyush Bansal are still associated with the company.

The new season of Shark Tank India premieres on January 6 on SonyLIV, with returning judges Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Anupam Mittal. They will be joined by newcomers Ritesh Agarwal, Kunal Bahl, and Azhar Iqubal.