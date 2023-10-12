This school dropout earned Rs 8000 per month, now India’s youngest billionaire running Rs 30000 crore firm; net worth...

Nikhil Kamath has been declared as the youngest billionaire of India, running a massive Rs 30,000 crore company along with his older brother.

Forbes recently released the list of the 100 richest Indians across the world, and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has become the youngest billionaire in the country, running a massive financial services company worth billions of dollars.

Nikhil Kamath landed on the 40th spot on the Forbes list of 100 Richest Indians, joining the ranks of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Shiv Nadar. At the age of just 37, the younger Kamath brother has now become the youngest billionaire in India.

Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath, both co-founders of Zerodha, have a combined net worth of USD 5.5 billion, as per Forbes, which comes out to over Rs 45,700 crore in Indian currency. Further, the overall market capitalization of Zerodha is over Rs 30,000 crore.

While Nikhil Kamath has emerged as India’s youngest billionaire, his road to success and entrepreneurship was not easy. Nikhil dropped out of school as he did not see his full potential being utilized in the standard curriculum.

At the young age of 14, Nikhil started selling mobile phones to earn a passive income, but his mother got angry and flushed all the phones down the toilet. Due to his scores, the school did not allow him to appear for the Class 10th exams and he eventually dropped out.

Soon, Kamath started working at a call centre and used to earn just Rs 8000 per month. Soon, he had the idea to create Zerodha in 2010. The company charges very less fee, and just three years into business, it reported a net profit of over Rs 2000 crore.

Now, both Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath have a salary package of Rs 100 crore each, and their application Zerodha has over 1 crore users. They try not to hire people from IIT and IIM as they beloved that people with prestigious college degrees don’t prioritise what’s best for their company.

