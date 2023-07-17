This school dropout became millionaire at 23, built multi-crore company, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, Amul are his clients

Trishneet Arora founded his own data security company TAC Security when he was just a teenager, and now he is in charge of protecting the data of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries.

Trishneet Arora is one of the youngest entrepreneurs and billionaires in India. Founding his data security company TAC Security at the young age of 19, Trishneet broke the glass ceiling and reached a new height – becoming a millionaire at the age of just 23.

Trishneet Arora is the founder and CEO of TAC Security, which is a global company that specializes in risk and vulnerability management. It is a data security firm that uses its fresh AI technology to calculate vulnerability and is aimed at protecting Fortune 500 companies and government entities across the world.

Trishneet Arora, who was recently featured on the Forbes 40 Under 40 list, dropped out of high school to become a young entrepreneur. Having a strong knowledge of coding and hacking, he decided to form a cyber security company called TAC Security.

After dropping out of high school, Trishneet decided to expand his knowledge about the field of technology and took up odd jobs like fixing computers and ridding them of viruses. The first salary that Trishneet got was Rs 60,000, after which he decided to start TAC Security.

Slowly rising through the ladder of entrepreneurship, Trishneet Arora’s firm TAC Security Solutions became a hot commodity and he soon started being an IT advisor to the state governments of Punjab and Gujarat.

The revenue of TAC Securities is currently USD 16.4 million, which comes out to over Rs 134 crore. Meanwhile, he has also been recruited by Mukesh Ambani’s company Reliance Industries for cyber security, as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Trishneet was featured in the Forbes magazine and also the GQ 50 most influential young Indians list, as one of the top teenage entrepreneurs in the company. Some of his top clients are Reliance Industries Limited, Amul, and CBI, providing them with consultancy and protection from data theft.

