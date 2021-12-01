This SaaS start-up from Jaipur is humanizing marketing for leading global brands

Incorporated in 2018, Taggbox is the only Indian platform providing UGC(User-Generated Content) marketing services to global brands, helping them to build greater brand user relationships by streamlining user experiences to the spotlight.

The present day’s marketing is turning back to the time when word-of-mouth was the most authentic way of connecting with potential customers. Businesses are personalizing their marketing campaigns with more customer-focused content. But winning the target audience's trust and making them fall in love with the brand is still a far-sighted goal.

Marketers across the globe need to bring more transparency and revamp their marketing to turn the focus on the users. Converting target audiences to brand advocates will help marketers and businesses win over the target audience and build communities.

Taggbox captured the gaps in the marketing efforts and designed its unique SaaS product to help brands unlock the potential of sharing true customer stories and enhance their buyer’s journey.

The platform has helped the world’s leading brands build a stronger connection with prospective customers and reach a wider audience base by leveraging organic user-generated content.

“We saw a significant rise in customers' need to see genuine and reliable content integrated into marketing campaigns by brands. Thus, we came up with the idea to build a no-code platform for brands to capitalize on the buyer’s experiences shared on social media platforms.” - Neeraj Singal, CEO & Co-founder of Taggbox.

Starting Out From Jaipur To Achieving Global Recognition, Taggbox’s Unique Customer-Centric Approach Made Things Possible!

Neeraj recalls, “When we began our journey, our motive was to enhance the traditional marketing by helping brands direct their approach towards the user’s experience.”

From a city that doesn’t facilitate tech eco-system to reaching the global market and helping Fortune 500 companies, the journey was full of new and unexpected experiences.

But Taggbox continued to take its vision forward with constant efforts to help brands repurpose the customers’ unbiased opinions into marketing campaigns.

Where the digital world is flooding with content, Taggbox is helping brands filter and use the most effective and genuine content in marketing campaigns.

Brands who have used Taggbox’s suite of products confirm that they have experienced a rise in their engagement and conversions, thereby earning the trust of audiences and reducing the time taken to convert leads to customers.

Adding a Hint of Innovation and Authenticity in Global Brand’s Marketing Campaigns

Taggbox makes the integration of its unique UGC solutions with the brands’ current marketing strategies very easy. Globally renowned brands like OnePlus, Facebook, Audi, Microsoft, Yale University, and L'Oréal Paris are a few of the 10,000 brands that have benefited by using Taggbox’s products for their marketing campaigns.

The suite of smart and promising products by Taggbox helps brands capture a wider market with an omnipresence on all digital touchpoints. With their advanced tools, brands can aggregate user-generated content from different social networking platforms or curate fresh content to display on various digital channels like websites, emails, digital screens, etc.

The UGC platform helps brands instill a feeling of reliability and trust in the target audiences’ minds and influence their decisions in the brand’s favor.

Neeraj shares, “We intend to minimize the efforts of marketers and multiply the ROI on their marketing campaigns with our integrated marketing solutions; because for us, enhancing customer’s experience matters the most.”

-Brand Desk Content