This Rs 63000 crore firm is India's most-valuable unlisted family business, no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check forecast here

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

'Bumrah mera smash nahi khel paaega': Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal responds to KKR star's controversial remark

WATCH: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's surprising temple Visit in Panama during their honeymoon, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check forecast here

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, alert for more showers till August 11; check forecast here

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

8 animals that hibernate in summer

8 animals that hibernate in summer

7 high-fiber superfoods breakfasts for gut health

7 high-fiber superfoods breakfasts for gut health

7 foods with more protein than eggs

7 foods with more protein than eggs

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

Kareena Kapoor's 'ghoonghat' moment in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video leaves netizens in splits: 'Typical UP bahu'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

When Sobhita Dhulipala said she admires this about Naga Chaitanya's ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'The way she can...'

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

HomeBusiness

Business

This Rs 63000 crore firm is India's most-valuable unlisted family business, no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

The list, released on Thursday, also highlighted the Ambani family as the most valuable, with a staggering valuation of Rs 25.75 lakh crore, nearly one-tenth of India’s GDP.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 08:24 PM IST

This Rs 63000 crore firm is India's most-valuable unlisted family business, no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2024 has designated Haldiram Snacks as the most valuable unlisted firm in India, with a valuation of Rs 63,000 crore. Haldiram Snacks is ranked sixth in the Food and Beverages sector, with a total value of Rs 1,29,300 crore. The company operates through 11 entities and is led by eight family members.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India, emphasised the significance of Indian family businesses. “Indian family businesses are the heartbeat of the nation’s economy, embodying resilience, innovation, and a deep-rooted legacy of entrepreneurial spirit,” Junaid said. He noted that these businesses, including Haldiram’s, Cipla, and Britannia, play a crucial role in everyday life, from snacks and medicines to biscuits.

The list, released on Thursday, also highlighted the Ambani family as the most valuable, with a valuation of Rs 25.75 trillion, which is almost equivalent to one-tenth of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), stated the 2024 Barclays-Hurun India report on the most valuable family businesses in the country. 

One of India's most well-known snack brands, Haldiram's, started as a small confectionery in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Ganga Bishan Agarwal also referred to as Haldiram Ji, established the company in 1937. He began with a small store selling bhujia and other traditional Indian snacks and sweets.

The food chain is the combined packaged snacks and foods business of the Delhi and Nagpur factions of the Agarwal family. While the Nagpur faction of the family led Haldiram Foods International, the Delhi faction oversaw the operations of Haldiram Snacks.
 
The two branches of the family-run business are in the process of merger into a new entity. The new company will be named as Haldiram Snack Foods Pvt., according to reports.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Days after video showing Vinod Kambli struggling to walk goes viral, ex-India cricketer finally breaks silence, says 'I

Days after video showing Vinod Kambli struggling to walk goes viral, ex-India cricketer finally breaks silence, says 'I

Hockey India names PR Sreejesh as new head coach of junior men’s team

Hockey India names PR Sreejesh as new head coach of junior men’s team

'You may be celebrity, but...': VP Dhankhar tells Jaya Bachchan

'You may be celebrity, but...': VP Dhankhar tells Jaya Bachchan

Supreme Court stays ban imposed on hijab in Mumbai college, Says 'will you ban girls wearing...'

Supreme Court stays ban imposed on hijab in Mumbai college, Says 'will you ban girls wearing...'

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Top electric cycles to buy in India

Top electric cycles to buy in India

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

6 educational degrees that guarantee financial success

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement