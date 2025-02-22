Through this initiative, he is not only growing his company but also transforming rural India by promoting community development

Zoho Corporation is a major name in the software development industry, and its founder, Sridhar Vembu, has become a prominent figure in the business world. Coming from a humble background, Vembu's journey is nothing short of inspiring. Vembu worked hard to study abroad, take up a private job, and later quit to return to India, where he built his own software empire.

While most people move from villages to cities and then to abroad for better opportunities, Vembu reversed this trend. He left the United States and returned to a small village in Tamil Nadu, from where he now runs his billion-dollar company. Zoho’s headquarters is in Chennai, but Vembu set up a satellite office in Mathalamparai, a remote village near Tenkasi, about 630 kilometers away. Through this initiative, he is not only growing his company but also transforming rural India by promoting community development. His efforts earned him the prestigious Padma Shri award on India's 72nd Republic Day.

The decision to set up Zoho’s satellite office in a rural area surprised many. In an interview, Vembu had explained that the idea came when the company started hiring employees from outside Chennai. He wanted to reverse the migration trend, which often sees people leaving villages for cities. Instead, he searched for a small town with basic facilities, and Tenkasi seemed like the perfect choice.

Vembu started by renting a small office in Tenkasi and later bought an old factory in Mathalamparai, converting it into a tech campus.

Vembu didn’t stop at setting up offices. He also launched the Zoho School of Learning, where high school and diploma students receive training in various skills. A study by an economics consulting group in Chennai highlighted the positive impact of Zoho’s presence in Tenkasi. It has improved income levels, women’s empowerment, education, skill development, and employment opportunities in the region.